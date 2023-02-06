Vehicles broken into and other reports

Feb. 6—A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 9:11 a.m. Sunday at 2407 Clayton Ave.

A vehicle was reported broken into at 11:20 a.m. Sunday at 2501 Gene Ave. The incident appeared to have happened sometime overnight or early morning.

A wallet was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 3:08 p.m. Sunday at 2405 Clayton Ave. The theft occurred around 5:30 a.m.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at 703 E. 18 1/2 St.

1 arrested for Owatonna police

Police arrested Courtney Lynn Guritz, 32, for the Owatonna Police Department at 1:47 p.m. Friday at 1405 Frank Ave.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Kevin Mark Holdgrafer, 60, for domestic assault at 4:18 p.m. Friday at 1722 Southview Lane.

Camper stolen

A camper was reported stolen at 4:45 p.m. Friday at 2610 Hi Tech Ave. The theft had occurred sometime within the past month.

Trailers stolen

A trailer was reported stolen at 8:14 a.m. Saturday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

A trailer was reported broken into at 12:53 p.m. Saturday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

Truck damaged

Windows on two trucks were reported chalked at 5:11 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 201 N. Broadway.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:42 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Shandani Monique Zamarripa, 32, on local warrants at 11:48 p.m. Sunday at 605 Fountain St. Zamarripa was also cited for fleeing on foot.