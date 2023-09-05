Vehicles broken into and other reports

Sep. 5—Vehicles were reported broken into at 9:21 p.m. Friday at 312 Meredith Road. A wallet was reported stolen out of one of the vehicles.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 9:35 p.m. Friday at 319 Meredith Road. The keyfob to the vehicle was taken.

About $5 was reported stolen at 9:50 p.m. Friday at 317 Meredith Road.

Keys were reported stolen from a vehicle at 10:13 p.m. Friday at 309 Garden Road.

Police received a report at 9:51 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle that was broken into overnight at 1011 Martin Road. Items were reported missing.

2 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Heath Gary Trom, 45, for domestic assault at 9:13 p.m. Friday at 81851 150th St. in Glenville.

Police arrested Christi Lea Gordon, 55, for domestic assault at 9:32 p.m. Friday at 22175 736th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Grass fire reported

A small grass fire was reported in a ditch at 10:15 p.m. Friday at 86381 320th St. in Blooming Prairie.

1 cited for underage consumption

Police cited Blayz Leonard Stenseth, 18, for underage consumption after a vehicle reportedly crashed at 6:40 p.m. Sunday at 11200 737th Ave. in Glenville.

Apartment reported damaged

Deputies received a report at 4:59 p.m. Monday of an apartment that was damaged at 100 First Ave. NE in Clarks Grove.

Theft by check reported

Police received a report of theft by check at 12:17 p.m. Friday at 701 S. Broadway.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 2:49 p.m. Friday at 918 St. Thomas Ave.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Michael William Harkner, 63, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 4:49 p.m. Friday at South Broadway and West Ninth Street.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report at 4:33 p.m. Saturday of a person who had reportedly been bitten by a stray dog near Academy Park at about 11:10 a.m. The person was in the emergency room.

Person reportedly robbed

Police received a report at 12:35 a.m. Sunday of an individual who was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by two males in all black and masks at 717 Freeborn Ave. The victim stated the individuals reportedly let themselves in the house, and he did not know who they were. Cash and an iPhone were taken.

Bike reported stolen

Police received a report at 9:31 a.m. Monday of a Raleigh Roadster bike that was reported stolen at Dollar General, 201 W. Main St.

Vehicles reported stolen

Two vehicles were reported stolen at 3:29 p.m. Monday at 422 E. Fourth St. An attempted break-in was also reported on the house.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Thomas Raymond Johnson, 33, on an EOD warrant at 5:19 p.m. Monday at 2102 E. Main St.

1 arrested after hit-and-run crash

Police arrested Xavier Dwane Youngblood, 34, for hit-and-run, fleeing on foot and reckless driving after a crash at 8:42 p.m. Monday at 207 E. Fourth St.