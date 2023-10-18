Vehicles burglarized, car crashed overnight in Cockeysville

Baltimore County police said they are investigating at least 13 reports of car burglaries in Cockeysville Wednesday morning. Residents on Lake Vista Circle said thieves broke into several cars. Jashaun Tynes said she discovered the damage to her car at around 7:30 a.m. "When I came out and got into my car, I didn't realize the window was gone at first, until I realized all my stuff was all over my seats," Tynes said. "They ransacked my glove compartment, my middle console, my wallet, my ID, credit cards (and) my child's iPad."

