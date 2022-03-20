Vehicles That Cost the Most to Gas Up

The 10 vehicles tested by CR that now cost over $100 for a full tank. See our tips and advice for conserving gas and saving at the pump.

The 2022 Ford Expedition has a 28.3-gallon tank and costs more than $120* to fill up.

By Jeff S. Bartlett

Data analysis by Anita Lam

Gas prices have soared, hitting motorists with an increasing transportation toll every time they fill up. The cost is especially high for full-sized SUV and truck drivers, as those vehicles tend to be the thirstiest and to have the biggest tanks.

At today’s national average price of $4.26 a gallon, according to AAA, there are 10 models from our tests that cost over $100 to fill their tanks from empty. These vehicles all have a large tank capable of holding 24 to 28 gallons, and their fuel economy, based on CR’s tests, spans from 14 to 17 mpg overall, the lowest among our tested vehicles. These drivers are likely to be feeling the pinch.

Two models we’re testing now could soon join this group:

• The Toyota Tundra, with a 32.2-gallon tank, would cost more than $137 to fill up.

• The Jeep Wagoneer, with its 26.5-gallon tank, likewise belongs in the over-$100 club, costing $113 to fill up.

These are extreme examples, but many drivers are seeking relief now.

Key Gas-Saving Tips

• Gas cards may be tempting for the discounts, but a regular cash-back card might save you more.

• Shop around for the best deal at the pump. Using an app like GasBuddy can save you money.

• You also can find lower prices if you buy discounted gas at Costco, Sam’s Club, or BJ’s Warehouse.

• Obey speed limits and drive smoothly. This technique can make a measurable difference in fuel economy for many vehicles.

The vehicles below are ranked in order of cost to fill the gas tank from empty, starting with the most expensive one.

2022 Ford Expedition

Cost per full tank: $120

Gas tank capacity, gallons: 28.3

Range per tank, miles: 453

2022 Chevrolet Suburban

Cost per full tank: $119

Gas tank capacity, gallons: 28

Range per tank, miles: 448

Also applies to the GMC Yukon XL.

2022 Toyota Sequoia

Cost per full tank: $112

Gas tank capacity, gallons: 26.4

Range per tank, miles: 396

2022 Nissan Armada

Cost per full tank: $111

Gas tank capacity, gallons: 26

Range per tank, miles: 364

2022 Infiniti QX80

Cost per full tank: $111

Gas tank capacity, gallons: 26

Range per tank, miles: 390

2022 Nissan Titan

Cost per full tank: $111

Gas tank capacity, gallons: 26

Range per tank, miles: 416

2022 Ram 1500

Cost per full tank: $111

Gas tank capacity, gallons: 26

Range per tank, miles: 416

2022 Cadillac Escalade

Cost per full tank: $102

Gas tank capacity, gallons: 24

Range per tank, miles: 384

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Cost per full tank: $102

Gas tank capacity, gallons: 24

Range per tank, miles: 408

Also applies to the GMC Sierra 1500.

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe

Cost per full tank: $102

Gas tank capacity, gallons: 24

Range per tank, miles: 408

Also applies to the GMC Yukon.

*Cost based on the national average price of $4.26 for a gallon of unleaded regular gas on March 20, 2022. Source: AAA.





