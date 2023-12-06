Vehicle's driver and passenger killed in one-vehicle crash southeast of Topeka

Two people were killed early Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on S.E. 93rd Street, just east of S.E. California Avenue, a Shawnee County Sheriff's official said.

The names, ages and genders of those who died hadn't been made public late Wednesday afternoon as officers worked to locate and notify next-of-kin.

The sheriff's office was investigating circumstances of the crash, which was reported at 12:49 p.m., said Sgt. Scott Wanamaker of that office.

The vehicle involved was eastbound on S.E. 93rd when it left the roadway just east of S.E. California Avenue, in the 2000 block of S.E. 93rd, he said.

The driver and passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene, Wanamaker said.

S.E. 93rd was closed to traffic between S.E. California Avenue and Berryton Road, he said.

