Vehicles reported broken into and other reports

May 11—A vehicle was reported broken into at 6:44 a.m. Wednesday at 1301 Frank Ave. The break-in occurred sometime during the night. A few items were taken, including an antique knife.

A vehicle break-in was reported at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday at 1218 Frank Hall Drive. A few items were missing, and the vehicle was trashed. The owner believed the break-in occurred between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Theft reported

A bottle of perfume was reported stolen at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday at 75507 240th St. in Albert Lea.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday of a resident on Park Avenue. The theft reportedly occurred through Facebook Marketplace.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office received a report of theft by fraud at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday on 270th Street in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Elvis Edward Weichel, 50, with fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:55 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 13 and 733rd Avenue.

Juveniles cited at high school

Police cited one juvenile for disorderly conduct and another for disorderly conduct and possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault disorderly conduct at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School.