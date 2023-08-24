Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

Aug. 24—Police received a report at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was rummaged through at 104 S. Sixth Ave.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday at 914 Lincoln Ave.

4 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Jade Donn Riskedahl, 44, on a local warrant at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop near 780th Avenue and 287th Street in Clarks Grove.

Veronica Nicole Garcia, 29, was reportedly brought back to Freeborn County Wednesday morning after being picked up on a local warrant in Isanti County.

Deputies arrested Sadie Jo Lewis, 35, on Freeborn County warrants at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday at 65539 200th St.

Police arrested Sandra Hernandez Silva, 53, on a Sherburne County warrant at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday at 2019 E. Main St.

Attempted break-in of trailers reported

Deputies received a report at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday that someone had attempted to get into some tool trailers at 22643 735th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of possible theft by fraud at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday at 501 S. Washington Ave.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday at 906 W. Front St.

Motorized bike stolen

A motorized bike was reported stolen at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday at 525 Edgewood Ave.