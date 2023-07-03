Vehicles stolen from Bradenton repair shop hit a roof, burst into flames, police say

Two vehicles stolen from an auto body shop Sunday morning were involved in a fiery crash that saw one of them hit the roof of a nearby home, the Bradenton Police Department said.

Police are investigating the theft of at least 12 vehicles from a repair shop in the 700 block of 11th Ave. W., Bradenton, where multiple people broke into the business between 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday, stealing the keys and removing the cars from the shop, a press release said.

At around 12:20 p.m., investigators say two of the stolen vehicles crashed in the 700 block of 12th Ave. W., with one engulfed in flames and the other on its side after hitting the roof of a home.

The driver of one of the stolen vehicles, who was a juvenile, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a hospital, according to a release. The second driver, who has not been identified, left the scene of the crash, police say.

Photos shared by Bradenton police appear to show a badly damaged silver Ford Mustang and another unidentified vehicle.

The agency has recovered nine of the 12 stolen vehicles, including the two involved in the crash, but officers are continuing to look for the following vehicles:

• 2021 white Jeep Wrangler with Florida tag HKPP55

• 2021 black Audi Q7 with New Jersey tag A15-NCZ

• 2023 black Toyota Camry with Florida tag 45DEEQ

Anyone with information related to the case or these vehicles is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477. You can also make an anonymous tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.

