Vehicles stolen in two separate armed carjackings in Olathe, police say

Olathe police are investigating two armed carjackings that happened eight hours apart late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Neither victim was hurt but none of the suspects had been arrested as of late Thursday morning, police said.

The first incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday after a man reported he was approached by two men near 119th Street and Renner Boulevard, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman with the Olathe Police Department.

One of the suspects produced a handgun, demanded the man’s black 2013 Nissan Altima and fled the scene in the car, Yeldell said.

Almost exactly eight hours later, around 5:40 a.m. Thursday, a woman reported to police she had been approached by one man near 148th Terrace and S. Brougham Drive, Yeldell said.

The suspect had a handgun and demanded the woman’s phone and white 2009 Toyota Camry and fled in her car.

Both cases remain under investigation and police are searching for the black Altima displaying Missouri license plate CX9H1L and the white Camry displaying Kansas license plate 613NJV.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.