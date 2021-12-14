Vehicles stranded in the LA River amid heavy rainfall
On Dec. 14, firefighters in Los Angeles, California, were on a rescue mission to survey cars that were swept away by raging waters.
A car that was stuck partly submerged near the brink of Niagara Falls after a daring rescue attempt last week went over the falls this weekend and cannot be seen from the shore, state parks officials said Monday. The car was last seen in the churning rapids above the American Falls at about 9 p.m. Saturday amid rising water and heavy winds. The car was gone from the brink by daybreak Sunday when the water receded, according to a statement from the state parks department.
Timber rattlesnakes aren’t native to Arizona.
Scientists have detected new cracks in the key ice shelf that buttresses Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, indicating that the ice shelf could break apart within the next five years. Why it matters: The destruction of the ice shelf could accelerate the movement of inland ice into the sea, eventually causing sea levels to rise by several feet and endangering coastal communities worldwide, per the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play
The "Infowars" conspiracy theorist said it was "a legitimate question to ask."
Parts of the western Prairies to experience their first -30 degree temperature this week.
Some areas have received nearly 6 inches of rain.
Sharp teeth vs. venomous barb: Who would win?
The Geminids meteor shower, which is widely regarded as one of the best of the year, peaks on the night of Monday, December 13. Here’s when and how to watch it.
Utah, Colorado and New Mexico may already be using more water than is legally allowed, the report suggests, signaling potential cuts to come.
A powerful storm that has already walloped Northern California could bring as much as 3 inches of rain to Southern California's coastal areas.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources showed the animals are "crafty hunters."
The National Weather Service has forecast gusts of 60 mph to 80 mph in some areas and gusts approaching 100 mph along and near the foothills.
A winter storm promises to wallop the Sierra Nevada with up to 10 feet of snow and deliver much-needed rain across the parched San Joaquin Valley floor.
Caltrans crews have cleared snow from all lanes of Highway 41 in Madera County after vehicles were reportedly stuck on Tuesday morning.
A strong storm system is expected to drench much of Southern California with rain and cover mountaintops with snow beginning late Monday night and peaking Tuesday.
Here's the latest on the storm in Northern California on Tuesday morning.
NASA called an expected meteor shower "one of the most reliable" and suggested that the Geminids could showcase scores of shooting stars per hour.
FPL showed what a battery that occupies 40 acres of land — roughly 30 football fields — can do.
Severe weather, high natural gas prices and pipeline constraints could push the grid past the tipping point and prompt mandatory usage restrictions.
Forecasters warned Tuesday that winds on Wednesday could reach 75 mph in parts of Iowa during a windstorm.