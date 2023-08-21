What vehicles are targets for theft in the metro-east? Here’s what area task force says

More than 1 million vehicles were stolen across the U.S. last year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, leading to approximately $8 billion in losses.

Vehicle thefts spiked by 35% across Illinois from 2021 to 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, and southwest Illinois officials expect an uptick locally as the weather cools.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, which is composed of 12 police officers from St. Clair, Madison and Monroe counties, was created to combat the crime in the southwest Illinois area. Other departments often allocate vehicle theft cases to the task force, and the group works to track down stolen vehicles and return them to their owners.

Officers from Belleville, Fairview Heights, Shiloh, Caseyville, Millstadt, Alton and other metro-east communities coordinate with Missouri agencies in St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson County, as stolen vehicles often cross the Mississippi River.

Cold weather typically brings an increase of vehicle thefts in the metro-east, task force director Matt Jany wrote in an email to the News-Democrat, because sometimes people will leave their car running in their driveway to warm up.

“These are easy targets for suspects driving around because you can see the vehicle exhaust in the cold weather and know it is warming up,” Jany said.

Kia and Hyundai models with key starts are particularly susceptible to theft, Jany added, and he advised those who drive them to consider using an anti-theft device such as “The Club.”

A viral TikTok showing viewers how to steal some Kia and Hyundai models with just a USB cable and screwdriver led to oversight groups and some government officials calling for recalls this year, NBC News reported in April.

Here’s what to know about protecting your vehicle from theft in the metro-east and St. Louis region.

How can you protect your vehicle from theft?

More than 74% of vehicles stolen in 2022 were passenger cars, the NHTSA reports, but there are things you can do to potentially decrease your risk.

The single most important thing metro-east residents can do to protect their vehicles is to make sure they are always locked when parked, Jany said.

“If your car is locked, they almost always move onto the next vehicle to check it,” Jany said.

In addition to locking your vehicle, the federal agency recommends making sure you take your key with you, closing and locking all windows, parking in well-lit areas when possible and never leaving valuables in your vehicle, especially if they are visible.

If your vehicle is stolen, the NHTSA advises taking the following steps:

File a stolen-vehicle report to your local police department, and be sure to keep a copy of the police report and/or case number. You may be asked for your vehicle’s license plate number, make, model, color, vehicle identification number and any other identifying characteristics.

Within 24 hours, file a claim with your insurance company.

If you find your vehicle, immediately contact the police department and your insurance company.

The most commonly stolen vehicle in Illinois is the 2014 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee, according to 2022 data from the NICB.

Here’s a list of the top 10 most often stolen vehicles in Illinois, from the 2022 NICB report:

Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee (2014 model) Chevrolet Malibu (2020) Dodge Charger (2020) Toyota Camry (2007) Nissan Altima (2015) Full-sized Ford pick-up (2005) Chevrolet Impala (2008) Full-sized Chevrolet pick-up (2021) Honda Civic (2016) Honda Accord (2014)