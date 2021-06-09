Vehicles thefts at Clearcreek Twp. park leads to police chase, suspects jumping out of van

Jun. 9—Clearcreek Twp. police are still looking for two suspects in connection with a rash of thefts from vehicles in township parks that led to a chase Tuesday evening requiring the assistance of an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter and multiple K-9 units.

According to police, investigators identified the suspect vehicle, a white Chrysler Pacifica minivan. About 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Patricia Allyn Park for a theft in progress involving a vehicle matching that description. En route, the officers passed the minivan travelling on Ohio 73 west at Horizon Hill Drive.

When officers turned around to try and stop the vehicle, it turned north on Bunnell Hill Road. As it travelled northbound, two occupants bailed out of the minivan onto the road. Police said one fled into a wooded area, but the other could not flee due to his injuries. One officer stayed with the injured suspect, while another officer continued pursuing the minivan.

Police said the minivan continued north on Bunnell Hill Road until turning back on Red Lion-Five Points Road. After making the turn, two other suspects jumped out of the minivan and fled on foot, allowing the minivan to roll into a driveway, police said.

During the search of the wooded area, the second suspect was located a short distance from Ohio 73 and Bunnell Hill Road. That suspect was injured from jumping out of the minivan. The two injured suspects were taken to Kettering Hospital for treatment.

Clearcreek Twp. officers requested the assistance of a highway patrol helicopter, K-9 units from Mason, Middletown and the Warren County Sheriff's Office, as well as other officers from Lebanon and Springboro.

State troopers are investigating the vehicle crash report and Clearcreek Twp. investigators are working to identify the suspects.

Clearcreek Twp. police Chief John Terrill was unavailable for comment this morning.