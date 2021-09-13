Vehicular assault case goes to grand jury

Sep. 13—LIMA — A Pennsylvania woman who reportedly had three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system when the vehicle she was driving struck a motorcyclist in Allen County has waived her right to a preliminary hearing and had her case bound over to Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Helena Kuettner, 37, of Washington, Pa., appeared before Magistrate Richard Warren in Lima Municipal Court Monday morning and through her attorney, Chris Bucio, Kuettner waived her right to a probable cause hearing. In doing so she agreed to have the case bound over to common pleas court for consideration by a grand jury.

Kuettner made her initial court appearance last week in municipal court and entered a not guilty plea to a single count of aggravated vehicular assault, a felony of the third degree. During that hearing the woman said she was an educator and had obtained her master's degree. She later posted bond but was not allowed to leave Allen County pending Monday's hearing.

According to a report from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Kuettner was traveling westbound on Lincoln Highway on the evening of Sept. 5. In attempting to make a left turn onto Mayberry Road, Kuettner is alleged to have driven her 2015 Jeep into the path of a motorcycle operated by Lawrence Thines, 67, of Lima, who had the right-of-way.

Thines suffered numerous spinal vertebrae and pelvic injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Kuettner was given a breathalyzer test and the results showed she had nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system, according to police reports.

Bucio requested an amendment to Kuettner's bond that allows her to leave Allen County and return to her Pennsylvania home.

Special Prosecutor Rick Eddy did not object to that request upon the defendant signing an extradition waiver.