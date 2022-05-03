Vehicular assault defendant makes first appearance in court

May 2—A Cumberland County man made his first appearance in Criminal Court after being arrested on a sealed indictment charging him with vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

Joseph Larry Raleigh, 43, Wallop Lane, was taken into custody at his home on Feb. 27 and made his first appearance in court April 11.

The indictment charges Raleigh was driving a vehicle involved in a traffic crash that left Marc Swenson seriously hurt.

The crash occurred April 21, 2021, and was investigated by Trooper Jack Alderman.

Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie set May 10 as the day Raleigh is to return to court with an attorney hired to represent him.

He is out of jail under $7,000 bond.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Trial set

—Vickie Darlene Eldridge, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia; set for trial July 7.

—Paul Richard Mills, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and introducing contraband into a penal institution; motion hearing set for May 10 and trial set for July 7.

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000; set for trial Sept. 13.

—Michael Shawn Walker, felony possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution and simple possession; motion hearing set for May 10 and trial set for Oct. 13. Bond surrendered and ordered held in jail until the trial date without bond.

Arraignment

—Thomas Lane Cobb, simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and three cases in boundover status; continued to May 13.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., superseding indictment charging possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver; continued to May 10.

Deadline docket

—Eddie Maurice Brumbelow, sixth offense driving under the influence and reckless endangerment; continued to Dec. 6.

—Benjamin Carreras, rape, rape of a child and statutory rape; continued to June 22.

—Michael Scott Elliott, aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, evading arrest and simple possession, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child; continued to June 22.

—Christopher Eugene Henderson Jr., possession of a schedule II drug for sell and/or delivery; continued to June 22.

—Denver Grey Houston, domestic assault and violation of an order of protection/conditional release; continued to May 13.

—John Glenn McDonald, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or delivery; continued to May 10.

—Michael Clois Melton, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver; continued to May 10.

—Benny Jay Mullins, rape; continued to May 10.

—Mechelle Louise Pyles, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of a firearm for the purposes of going armed; continued to June 22.

—Sabrina Ann Stevens, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession, resisting a stop, arrest or search, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driver's license violations; continued to May 10.

—William Joseph Stewart II, reckless endangerment; continued to June 22.

—Christopher Dean Thomas, fifth offense driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and second offense driving on a revoked license; continued to June 22.

—Carl John Ulacco, second offense driving under the influence; continued to May 13.

—James Sherman Williams, rape; evaluation pending and continued to May 10.

—James Dean Young, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of up to $1,000; continued.

Return with attorney

—Jerry Wayne Sherrill, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to May 10.

Motions/hearings

—Darren Bryce Hamby, post conviction relief of sentence; hearing continued to May 10.

—Warren John Nostrom, two counts of first-degree murder; motion for new trial continued to May 10.

