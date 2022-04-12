Vehicular Assault: Toledo Man Arrested on Warrant for Allegedly Causing Crash in June

Apr. 12—A Toledo man charged with vehicular assault in January for allegedly injuring two people in a collision last year has been taken into custody.

The defendant, Christopher Holten, 40, of Toledo, is accused of failing to obey a stop sign and subsequently crashing into a vehicle carrying two occupants at an intersection in Lewis County on June 24, 2021.

The driver of the other vehicle told police "he attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so," according to court documents.

An independent witness reportedly verified the vehicle operated by Holten caused the collision by failing to obey a stop sign, according to court documents. Further investigation confirmed the account.

Holten was ejected from his vehicle during the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered a broken right ankle and a broken right wrist as a result of the crash and his passenger's femur was broken in multiple places.

Due to the extent of Holten's injuries, charges weren't filed by the Lewis County Prosecutor's Office until January 2022. Holten was formally charged with two counts of vehicular assault on Jan. 12 and was issued a summons notice on Jan. 14 requiring him to appear in Lewis County Superior Court for a hearing on Feb. 1.

Holten was present in court on the day of that hearing and spoke with Defense Attorney Rachael Tiller, but left the Lewis County Law and Justice Center before his case was called.

Based on Holten's premature departure, Judge James Lawler issued a $100,000 warrant for Holten's arrest.

Holten was arrested on that warrant and was booked into the Lewis County Jail on April 7.

Judge Joely Yeager opted to set Holten's bail for this case at $50,000, although he is currently being held on higher bail for unrelated cases.

The combined total of bail Holten would have to post to be released is $160,200, according to Lewis County Jail records.

Holten's next court appearance for this vehicular assault case is an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday, April 14.