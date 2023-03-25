Vehicular homicide suspect arrested after allegedly skipping bail

A Whatcom County man was arrested after he allegedly skipped bail as he was about to face trial on a vehicular homicide charge, according to Superior Court records.

King Arthur Solomon, 46, was booked into in Whatcom County Jail early Friday, March 24, on warrants for driving under the influence and vehicular homicide, according to online records.

A Whatcom County sheriff’s deputy recognized Solomon during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Slater Road, said Chief Deputy Roger Funk.

Solomon was a passenger in the vehicle and the deputy recognized him, Funk told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

A bench warrant was issued when Solomon failed to appear in Superior Court for a jury trial in the death of Richard Zollner, 30, who was killed when Solomon rolled his Ford F350 pickup off Red River Road south of Ferndale in June 2019, according to court documents and previous Bellingham Herald reporting.