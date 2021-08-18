Vehicular homicide suspect awaiting court hearing in Bedford County

Aug. 18—BEDFORD, Pa. — A Maryland man remains in the Bedford County Correctional Facility on $200,000 bond, awaiting his preliminary hearing for vehicular homicide.

Court records show no attorney listed for Anthony Marice Satterfield, 22, of Baltimore. He is charged in the DUI crash in Woodbury Township on Aug. 7 that killed a passenger.

State police in Bedford said Satterfield admitted to smoking marijuana before driving a 2005 Nissan Sentra.

Troopers allege that Satterfield passed five vehicles at a high rate of speed while northbound in the 5100 block of Woodbury Pike at 3:53 p.m.

The Nissan slammed into another vehicle that swerved to avoid the crash.

Raymond Richardson Ramiriz, 29, of the Brooklyn, Maryland, was thrown from the vehicle Satterfield was driving and died at the scene, troopers said.

Two other passengers were taken to UPMC Altoona.

Satterfield also was taken to UPMC Altoona by ambulance, but refused medical treatment and fled the hospital.

Satterfield came to the Bedford state police barracks the next day for an interview. He reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana at the time of the crash. He told troopers it was a blunt, "It was no more than a gram stuffed in there."

He faces charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated by assault by vehicle,

Satterfield will appear before District Judge H. Cyril Bingham Jr. of Bedford.