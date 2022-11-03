Vehicular manslaughter charge lodged against driver in Gasport rollover crash

Nov. 3—A Niagara Falls man has been indicted for vehicular manslaughter in connection with the death of a Lockport woman after a rollover crash in Gasport earlier this year.

Eric S. Gardner, 45, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, first- and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs, and related offenses.

About 1:20 a.m. Aug. 26, Gardner was driving a vehicle on Ridge Road when the vehicle struck a tree and overturned several times on the 7900 block. Gardner's passenger, Stacy L. Donnelly, 47, died at the scene, according to officials with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Gardner was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight.

The charges against Gardner followed investigation of the crash by the sheriff's office.

An indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Niagara County Court. District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said Gardner was arraigned by County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, who set bail at $400,000 cash or $800,000 bond.

The vehicular homicide charge carries a possible maximum sentence of 8-1/3 to 25 years in state prison, according to the District Attorney's Office.