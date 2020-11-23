Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement
Luxembourg, 23rd November 2020
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 16th NOVEMBER 2020 TO 20th NOVEMBER 2020
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
Trading date
Number of shares purchased
Weighted average price (Eur)
Amount of purchases (Eur)
Purpose
Market
16/11/2020
1 463
6.80
9 948.40
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
17/11/2020
38 091
6.99
266 194.25
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
18/11/2020
10 000
6.80
68 000.00
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
19/11/2020
2 350
6.97
16 379.97
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
20/11/2020
-
-
-
-
-
Total
51 904
-
360 522.62
-
-
Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
Attachment