    Advertisement

    Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

    Velcan SA

     


    Luxembourg, 16th November 2020

    SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
    Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
    Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

    DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
    EFFECTED FROM 9th NOVEMBER 2020 TO 13th NOVEMBER 2020

    Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
    Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

    Trading date

    Number of shares purchased

    Weighted average price (Eur)

    Amount of purchases (Eur)

    Purpose

    Market

    09/11/2020

    2 000

    6.74

    13 480

    Cancellation or free shares coverage

    Euro MTF Luxembourg

    10/11/2020

    1 000

    6.75

    6 750

    Cancellation or free shares coverage

    Euro MTF Luxembourg

    11/11/2020

    -

    -

    -

    -

    -

    12/11/2020

    3 600

    6.6

    23 760

    Cancellation or free shares coverage

    Euro MTF Luxembourg

    13/11/2020

    -

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Total

    6 600

    -

    43 990

    -

    -

    Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

    *          *          *

    Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

    Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

     

    Attachment


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.