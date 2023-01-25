Velesto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO) adds RM164m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 44%

It is a pleasure to report that the Velesto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO) is up 82% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. Truth be told the share price declined 44% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

While the stock has risen 11% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because Velesto Energy Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, Velesto Energy Berhad's revenue dropped 23% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 13% compound, over three years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. The key question now is whether the company has the capacity to fund itself to profitability, without more cash. The company will need to return to revenue growth as quickly as possible, if it wants to see some enthusiasm from investors.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Velesto Energy Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 43% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 7% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. You could get a better understanding of Velesto Energy Berhad's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

