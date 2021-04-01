Velveeta skin care? Bud Light pizza seltzers? Educational toilet paper? Companies embrace April Fools' Day pranks

Velveeta skin care? Bud Light pizza seltzers? Educational toilet paper? Companies embrace April Fools' Day pranks
Dustin Barnes, USA TODAY
·6 min read

April Fools' Day took a hit in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic started, and most companies canceled their annual prank posts. Google even continued to refrain from jokes for this year's annual prank day.

But a lot of brands are jumping back on the trend this year, announcing fake products that no one wants – with the exception of one that promises to save parents a world of hurt – and generally trying to find the humor in a world that's still reeling from a very serious 2020.

From food companies stepping out into the world of beauty or announcing new flavor combinations that can't possibly be real, to a bathroom product that promises to help with language skills, here are some of the April Fools' Day pranks companies are touting this year:

Volkswagen won't be 'Voltswagen' after all: Misleading marketing is risky, especially for VW

'Bad Trip' secrets: How Eric André, Tiffany Haddish pranked people with real crashes, fake walls

Velveeta announces new, 'creamy' skin care products

A staple of cheese dip recipes, Velveeta teased a new self-care venture for April Fools' Day: skin care.

The company shared a video on social media to promote its new line of beauty products, including a daily moisturizer ($35), night cream ($50) and serum ($40).

"Feel the magnificence of melty moisturization. Breathe in the bliss. The creaminess of Velveeta, now in skin care. V by Velveeta," a voice announced on the company's prank video.

Doubling down on the joke, Velveeta also has a waitlist where users can submit their name and email in order to be notified when the products will be available for purchase.

Outback serves up lipstick and steak puns

Not to be outdone when it comes to overtaking the beauty industry, Outback Steakhouse announced it would be selling a new collection of lipsticks, or "lipsteaks."

Promising the new collection will "have you looking like a delicious entree," the joke makeup is also billed to be "the rarest of them all."

The restaurant remained on brand with its steak puns by sharing the names of these new, red-based lipstick shades: "Prefer Not To Share My Medium Rare," "Medium Meaty-Yum," "Kiss And Medium Well," "Well Done For One" and "Char Me Up, Scotty."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Outback Steakhouse (@outback)

These faux LEGO 'smart bricks' should be real

Parents may wish LEGO's SmartBricks weren't a prank.

In a video shared on Twitter Thursday, the toymaker teased a product that could save millions of feet from stepping on the bricks that are often left scattered across floors.

"Get ready for a new experience," a line in the video reads, shortly after showing a pair of socked feet walking across a hardwood floor filled with the plastic pain-makers.

The SmartBricks, instead, would sense a person approaching and automatically remove themselves from the unsuspecting walker's path.

The April Fools' Day video ends with the words "Coming Soon," which may be the meanest prank that's ever been pulled.

Bud Lights pizza seltzers take the surge a little too far

The boom in the hard seltzer business has launched countless new lines and flavors, and Bud Light decided to play with that trend by jokingly announcing its new pizza-flavored seltzers: pepperoni, extra cheese, veggie and anchovy.

In an April Fools' Day Eve tweet, the beer company shared a photo of the fake new bottles and packaging. By Thursday, Bud Light replied to that tweet with a surprising message. "Scary how many of you actually wanted to try these yesterday #AprilFools."

We hope they're also joking about people really wanting to drink an anchovy-flavored seltzer.

'Country living': Blake Shelton wants to take seltzer country with new hard seltzer lemonade

Green Giant cauliflower Peeps for Easter baskets?

People trying to find healthy alternatives to calorie-laden snacks may look far and wide for better alternatives, but some things may be too far of a stretch to stomach.

Case in point, these Green Giant cauliflower-flavored Peeps, a collaboration between two brands that are both in on the joke.

"Of course, only the most observant will notice that April 1 is also April Fools' Day," a press release stated. "While this is just a prank, both brands do firmly believe vegetables and Peeps belong in every bunny's Easter basket (just maybe not in the same package)."

These limited-edition cauliflower flavored marshmallow bunnies are actually an April Fools&#39; Day prank from Green Giant and Peeps.
These limited-edition cauliflower flavored marshmallow bunnies are actually an April Fools' Day prank from Green Giant and Peeps.

Duolingo toilet paper turns your bathroom into a classroom

Duolingo, a language-learning website and app, used a little bathroom humor in its April Fools' Day messaging, promising a unique educational experience for multitaskers: a toilet paper roll where every square comes with a lesson.

"Introducing toilet paper that teaches you phrases from new languages. No ads. No interruptions," the company's website stated.

"Language learning is hard... so we made it soft," Duolingo tweeted on Thursday, adding that the Duolingo Roll allows you to turn your bathroom into a classroom.

Early Volkswagen prank backfires for carmaker

Volkswagen claimed Monday that it was changing its name in the U.S. to "Voltswagen" in a nod toward the company's heightened commitment to electric vehicles.

Then the company put the brakes on the name change after fooling media and the public, claiming it was an early April Fools' Day prank.

"The many positive responses on social media showed that the campaign resonated with consumers," VW spokesman Mike Tolbert said Wednesday in a statement after the revelation went viral. "At the same time, we realize the announcement rollout upset some people, and we are sorry about any confusion this has caused. We will continue on our mission towards an EV future, as Volkswagen."

Should companies take part in April Fools' Day 2021?

After a grueling 2020, a brand's decision to rejoin the traditional April Fools' pranks is one to be made cautiously.

"Last year, I would have said, 'No, don’t go there,'" said Mary Zalla, global president of consumer brands at Landor & Fitch, a brand consulting firm. However, this year there's a shift with consumers wanting a return to some sense of normalcy.

"But, given the context we are in, the pranks do need to be different than in years past," Zalla said in a release. "Brands should not be out there trying any ploy or stunt in a shameless bid for publicity. That won’t go down well. But if brands use the day to put something out there that might be helpful to people, and on top of that make them smile, then go for it."

USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: April Fools' pranks return in 2021: Velveeta, LEGO, Outback joke

Recommended Stories

  • 'No Joke': Snow Falls on Upstate New York During April Fools' Day Cold Snap

    New Yorkers in northeastern parts of the state awoke to fresh snow Thursday morning, April 1, as a cold snap plunged temperatures and threatened several inches of accumulation, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.Footage from Owego in Tioga County shows snow covering trees and front lawns on Thursday morning.The National Weather Service said the heaviest snowfall would occur early on Thursday, turning to lake-effect snow in the afternoon. A previous winter weather advisory for Tioga County was canceled by 9 am Thursday. Credit: @BBMadDog via Storyful

  • Volkswagen won't be 'Voltswagen' after all: Misleading marketing is risky, especially for VW

    At a time when America is grappling with a misinformation crisis, when is it acceptable to mislead as a marketing strategy?

  • Apple removes Siri's female voice as its default and adds two new voices

    To address gender biases, Apple added two new voices that users can choose from.

  • Time to go clothes shopping. How I lost 35 pounds during the COVID pandemic.

    The story of how my health took such a dramatic turn for the better amid the coronavirus lockdown dovetails with another healthy change in my life.

  • Volkswagen hoaxes media with fake statement on name change

    Volkswagen of America issued false statements this week saying it would change its brand name to “Voltswagen,” to stress its commitment to electric vehicles, only to reverse course Tuesday and admit that the supposed name change was a joke. Mark Gillies, a company spokesman, confirmed Tuesday that the statement had been a pre-April Fool's Day joke after having insisted Monday that the release was legitimate and the name change accurate. The company's false statement was distributed again Tuesday, saying the brand-name change reflected a shift to more battery-electric vehicles.

  • HBO Max's Offbeat Tech Satire Made for Love Goes Down Easy—Maybe Too Easy

    Though certain aspects of Alissa Nutting’s storytelling seem ideally suited to TV—the distinctive characters, the topical premises, the black comedy—others, like the psychologically rich first-person and close third-person perspectives that make her fiction so thrillingly transgressive, present big challenges.

  • UK's Queen Elizabeth returns to public duties after lockdown

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth carried out her first face-to-face engagement this year on Wednesday, two days after the country's strict COVID-19 lockdown was eased. The 94-year-old monarch, who has continued to carry out her official duties by videolink since a lockdown was imposed at the start of the year, visited the Air Forces memorial in Runnymede to mark the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force. Runnymede is close to Windsor Castle, west of London, where the queen has been staying with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who recently spent four weeks in hospital for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.

  • US jobless claims rise to 719K as virus still forces layoffs

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose by 61,000 last week to 719,000, signaling that many employers are still cutting jobs even as more businesses reopen, vaccines are increasingly administered and federal aid spreads through the economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of claims increased from 658,000 the week before.

  • Teens more likely than young adults to develop addiction to marijuana, prescription drugs within 12 months, study shows

    Researchers found 10.7% of teenagers developed a cannabis use disorder within 12 months after first using versus 6.4% of young adults.

  • World trade body chief says vaccine inequity 'unacceptable'

    The head of the World Trade Organization called Thursday for expanded capability in developing countries to manufacture vaccines, saying the gaping imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines that mostly favors rich, developed countries was unacceptable. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she supports the creation of a framework that would give developing countries “some automaticity and access to manufacture vaccines with technology transfer” during future pandemics, decrying the “vaccine inequity” of the current one. “The idea that 70% of vaccines today have been administered only by 10 countries is really not acceptable,” Okonjo-Iweala told reporters while hosting French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire at WTO's Geneva headquarters.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar talks 'Saved by the Bell' episode that 'would never get made' now

    "This episode would never get made in current times, and rightly so,” the actor said.

  • Donnie McClurkin says he’ll likely ‘be alone’ forever due to his sexuality

    Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is opening up yet again about his sexuality, revealing in a recent episode of TV One’s Uncensored that he may end up alone for the rest of his life. McClurkin, 61, had previously opened up years ago about his past struggles with homosexuality, which he called a “perversion,” and claimed that he was able to suppress his sexual orientation, citing his and many Christian churches’ stance on homosexuality as a sin. Comparing homosexuality to diabetes he said, “I don’t eat sugar, but it doesn’t mean that I don’t want sugar.”

  • Man Arrested For Hate Crime After Threatening to Shoot Chinese Customers at SF Bakery

    A man who threatened to shoot Asian customers at a bakery in San Francisco has been arrested on hate crime charges, local authorities confirmed. Police were called to the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Tenderloin on Sunday morning after a man “entered a local business, threatened to get a gun and shoot AAPI customers,” according to a Twitter post by the SFPD Tenderloin Station. TL Officers arrested the suspect and booked him in County Jail.

  • LEADING OFF: Crowds back on opening day, Cole starts season

    From Fenway Park to Petco Park, ballparks will again be buzzing with real fans, rather than pumped-in crowd noise, as Fernando Tatis Jr., Randy Arozarena, Juan Soto, Mookie Betts and MVPs José Abreu and Freddie Freeman step to the plate on opening day. All 30 teams are scheduled to be in action, with Gerrit Cole set to throw the first pitch of the season against Toronto at Yankee Stadium.

  • Outrage after 16-year-old girl tied to her rapist and paraded through Indian village

    A teenager who said she had been raped by a neighbour was punished by being bound to her alleged attacker and paraded through her village, in a ritual humiliation which has caused outcry in India. Film of the incident showed villagers raising pro-India chants as the pair were led around by a mob of men. Six people have been arrested after the incident, which campaigners said demonstrated the widespread shaming of victims of sexual assault. Members of the mob struck and spat at the 16-year-old girl as they lined her path in the village in Madhya Pradesh. Those arrested included the alleged attacker and the victim's brother, uncle and cousin. “When I saw them doing that to her, I had tears in my eyes,” one villager called Tilak Ram Bhilela told the New York Times. “But no one could speak a word, the mob was so angry they would have killed us.” Accounts of horrific sex crimes are commonplace in India, which has seen repeated waves of protest over the issue since the notorious 2012 rape and murder of a teen on a Delhi bus. Yet campaigners say a culture of violence against women includes the harassment of victims, who are often considered shamed and not fit for marriage. Women are put under pressure not to report crimes and often face revenge if they do. The teenager had told family members that their neighbour had pushed her to the floor, then gagged and attacked her. The relatives, with a number of villagers, found the man she had accused and beat him, before parading them both. India's government promised to do more to protect women after the 2012 Delhi rape sparked outrage. Yet despite regular protests and new laws, the number of assaults on women has not abated and prosecutions languish in the backlogged courts for years. Recent notorious cases have included the murder of a woman in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, who was on her way to court in 2019 after alleging she had been raped. She was set upon by five men, including two alleged rapists, and set alight. She died soon afterwards.

  • Suez Canal blockage: Captain of Ever Given not aiding probe; calamity's cost tops $1B

    The cost of blocking shipping for almost a week through the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways, comes in at right around $1 billion.

  • Gov Kemp: 'Outrageous' what the left is saying about Georgia election law, 'hypocrisy rampant'

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on facing progressive backlash over election reform and lifting remaining coronavirus restrictions.

  • How a little-known Pentagon agency trains troops to escape the enemy and get home safely

    "The JPRA and its capabilities provide peace of mind to pilots and guys on the ground," a former special-missions-unit officer told Insider.

  • A judge granted Nike's temporary restraining order against the startup that made Lil Nas X's 'Satan shoe'

    MSCHF argued the shoe was not meant to be worn, but Nike pointed to Miley Cyrus, who posted photos on Instagram while wearing the shoes.

  • Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring after 33-year run

    The last time Roy Williams left North Carolina, he was a virtually unknown assistant who was getting his first shot as a college head coach at tradition-rich Kansas. Now Williams is leaving the Tar Heels again with a resume chock full of honors — as a retiring Hall of Famer with more than 900 wins, three national championships and a legacy built on more than three decades of success at two of college basketball’s most storied programs. The school announced the decision Thursday, some two weeks after the 70-year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful 15-year run with the Jayhawks.