Velocity Global adds tech revenue and marketing leaders Wade Burgess and Greg Brauner to drive continued growth

DENVER --News Direct-- Velocity Global

  • Burgess joins as Chief Revenue Officer

  • Brauner serves as Chief Marketing Officer

  • Adds 35 years of combined experience growing tech companies

Velocity Global, the leading provider of global talent solutions to work with anyone, anywhere, announced today it bolstered its leadership team with the addition of two experienced tech growth executives. Wade Burgess serves as chief revenue officer and brings more than 20 years of experience driving growth at digital and Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms. Greg Brauner joins the company as chief marketing officer to apply his 15 years of tech marketing leadership experience.

“Our growth hits new scale coming off a triple-digit jump over the past year, and Wade and Greg bring experience and knowledge to take us to the next level,” said Ben Wright, Velocity Global founder and CEO. “They have experience scaling businesses and their significant contributions led to the successful IPO and ultimate sale of LinkedIn. Wade and Greg bring to the company significant domain expertise in the Future of Work industry. They’ve done it before, know what success looks like, and I’m ecstatic they saw our trajectory and want to go for that ride again.”

Wade Burgess, Velocity Global Chief Revenue Officer
Burgess joins Velocity Global to lead the worldwide Sales organization. He spent a decade at LinkedIn and was the global leader of LinkedIn Talent Solutions, growing the segment’s revenue from less than $50 million to $3 billion. He most recently served as chief revenue officer at Rev.com, and is an investor and advisor at several future of work and fintech startups including Karat, Gig Wage, and Wedge.

"The results this team has delivered, and the pace at which it’s currently adding value caught my attention quickly,” said Burgess. “I’m inspired by the opportunity to accelerate that pace and scope to meet the demands of a truly global economy to work with anyone, anywhere."

Greg Brauner, Velocity Global Chief Marketing Officer
Brauner leads Velocity Global’s Marketing team and joins from the digital marketing company, Emotive. His career includes revenue leadership roles at successful SaaS and digital platforms including LinkedIn and Twilio, both of which he helped to take public.

“Velocity Global is at the forefront of changing how the world works. The team is focused on building world-class solutions for employers and talent,” said Brauner.” I am extremely impressed by the team we have at Velocity Global and I’m excited to continue the mission of enabling employers and talent to connect and work from anywhere.”

The company’s Global Work PlatformTM seamlessly connects employers and talent worldwide through proprietary cloud-based talent management technology, personalized expertise, and unmatched global scale. Clients use its global Employer of Record (EoR) and Contractor Management solutions to onboard, manage, and pay talent with in-country and in-state compliance, payroll, and benefits.

Both Burgess and Brauner are based in Austin, Texas as part of Velocity Global’s work from anywhere culture with employees in almost 50 countries across six continents.

View Velocity Global’s leadership team here.

About Velocity Global

Velocity Global accelerates the future of work for anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Its Global Work PlatformTM simplifies the employer and talent experience through its proprietary cloud-based talent management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. With talent solutions in more than 185 countries and all 50 United States, the platform combines global Employer of Record and Contractor Management to onboard, manage, and pay talent worldwide. Thousands of brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. Velocity Global was named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents. For more information visit velocityglobal.com.

