Velocity Global Announces New Entity in Argentina

Velocity Global, the leading provider of global talent solutions, today announced Argentina as its 58th global entity. With a significant rise in its labor force participation rate, global companies looking to capitalize on Argentina’s favorable remote work policies and growing talent pool can now do so seamlessly.

Velocity Global’s solutions enable employers and talent to work with each other regardless of where either of them are located. The company’s cloud-based technology allows businesses to manage their contracts with employees in a way that fully complies with local laws and regulations. The establishment of a new entity in Argentina enables Velocity Global to meet the growing client demand for these solutions in the country.

“Argentina has everything a company geared for expansion is looking for, starting with a robust talent and policies supporting remote work,” said Laura Isaza, Velocity Global vice president of global Employer of Record (EoR) growth strategy. “Velocity Global offers the perfect bridge to connect Argentinian based professionals to the international talent requirements.”

In May, Argentina embraced remote work by implementing temporary visas targeting digital nomads and employees who are open to the opportunity of relocation. The country also enjoys a rich tech talent pool with 115,000 professionals involved in offshore software development, a number expected to rise to 500,000 by 2030.

The expansion into Argentina comes in the same year that Velocity Global raised $400 million in Series B funding to gather the resources necessary to meet the demands for world-class recruitment and retention.

