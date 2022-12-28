Velocity Global Announces New Entity in Ukraine

Removes barriers for companies to hire in-country; helps provide stability and opportunities for local workforce

Velocity Global, the leading provider of global talent solutions, today announced a new entity in Ukraine, which will allow employers the opportunity to recruit and retain employees locally. With its 57th entity, Velocity Global is providing an opportunity for individuals within the country to maintain their income and support their families even in times of economic uncertainty.

“Launching our entity in Ukraine is a confirmation that what we do is important, that we have a big impact on our employees' life, we make a difference, and that we can be a vehicle for change,” said Laura Isaza, Velocity Global vice president of global Employer of Record (EoR) growth strategy. “Having our own subsidiary in Ukraine allows us to maintain an opportunity to allow partnerships to form and an avenue for economic maintenance.”

Velocity Global’s solutions enable employers and talent to work with each other regardless of where either of them are located. The company’s cloud-based technology allows businesses to manage their contracts with employees in a way that fully complies with local laws and regulations. The establishment of a new entity in Ukraine enables Velocity Global to meet the growing client demand for these solutions in the country.

The expansion into Ukraine comes in the same year that Velocity Global raised $400 million in Series B funding as employers are recognizing the need to recruit and retain world-class talent. In addition to being the 57th entity, it is the 32nd entity in EMEA for Velocity Global.

