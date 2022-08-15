New Velocity Global Report Guides Businesses on How to Meet Evolving Talent Demands

Guidance Designed to Empower Companies Across Industries to Attract and Retain Talent Amid Record-Setting Turnover

Velocity Global, the leading provider of global talent solutions, today released a roadmap for businesses titled “The Future of Work: What Talent Wants.” The research-based guide, led by veteran talent leader Kokoro Robinson and his team, highlights the ever-changing global workforce and what it takes to effectively retain talent despite seismic shifts.

According to The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in March 2022 — a record-setting number suggesting that traditional ways of working are no longer viable. The impact of the Great Resignation is also felt globally, with record numbers of resignations in countries around the world. Velocity Global continues to work with employers to address the changing needs of employees that underlie these trends and to attract the world’s top talent.

The report details how a distributed workforce is a practical solution to help companies meet talent expectations and address the three benefits most sought-after by employees: flexibility, remote work, and a better life-work balance.

A geographically distributed workforce fosters productivity, stability, and the opportunity to hire top talent remotely. In a recent Velocity Global report that surveyed 1,000 tech leaders across the U.S. and U.K., 40% of employers reported being able to hire top talent by implementing a distributed workforce and 54% of employers reported a boost in productivity as a result.

“Talent has always been seeking ways to take control over their professional and personal lives,” said Kokoro Robinson, vice president of talent acquisition. “The pandemic may have precipitated the speed at which this transformation occurred, but it was only a matter of time. Expectations have changed, and people long for the integration of happiness into their careers. If companies are going to compete in this new talent marketplace, they need to successfully adapt to these changes to achieve long-term prosperity.”

“The Future of Work: What Talent Wants” brings exclusive insight backed by research, client intelligence, and tried-and-true best practices to help employers find and retain talent. As resignation rates remain high, companies can become top-tier destinations for talent by providing them with once-in-a-lifetime employment experiences that fit into their personal lives. Velocity Global can help companies seize this unique moment to bring the world’s best talent to their teams.

