Velocity Merchant Services, Womply Partner to Help Small Businesses for Next Wave of Paycheck Protection Program

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Merchant Services (VMS) partnered with Womply to assist small business owners with financial relief. This partnership can provide vital assistance to business owners who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Velocity Merchant Services created this partnership to help business owners navigate the Paycheck Protection Plan application process as quickly and easily as possible. Along with many other businesses, VMS felt the financial impact from the current crisis. From the beginning they knew keeping their employees was a priority. "Working with consultants to try to navigate the process, I saw the challenges business owners faced and I wanted to help," says Dema Barakat, President and Founder of VMS.

The benefits of this new partnership with Womply include:

Womply has already facilitated tens of thousands of PPP applications

Streamlining the application process

Helping Small Business Owners' collect the required lender documents

Connecting Small Business Owners' with verified SBA 7 (a) lenders

The service is completely free to small businesses.

Ability to connect you directly with an approved SBA-certified lender to help you get the funds you need fast.

Apply Today

"Since 1998, our passion has always been to help small businesses succeed and providing payment solutions. It is heart-wrenching to see the effects this pandemic has had on them," says Barakat. Small businesses have faced outsized financial challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the U.S. economy to an unprecedented slowdown.

Our motto is "Believe in Small Business." Our mission here is to assist and reduce the barriers by providing access for all eligible businesses in America to be approved for the loans, placing an emphasis on those in minority and small businesses who were excluded from the first wave of funding.

Any business owner can review a detailed FAQ on the PPP program, see which documents your lender will likely need, and start your application right away. In partnership with VMS, Womply's dedicated support team is standing by to help.

Barakat believes, "Every business owner should have the fair opportunity to receive assistance, regardless of race, language, color or the socio-economic profile they serve." After all, we started as a small business ourselves, in a basement of a house. We believe, together we can get through this, stronger than ever.

To learn more about VMS, visit www.getvms.com or call 888.902.6227 and chat with one of our Small Business Specialists.

Media Contact: Tori Manganelli @ 630-282-5816 , email: torim@getvms.com

