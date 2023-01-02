Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) insider upped their holding by 3.7% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Velocity Minerals Ltd.'s (CVE:VLC ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Velocity Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director of Geology, Stuart Mills, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$222k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.29 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is CA$0.20. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Stuart Mills was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Robert Kopple bought 2.37m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$0.23. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Velocity Minerals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Velocity Minerals insiders own about CA$7.6m worth of shares. That equates to 24% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Velocity Minerals Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Velocity Minerals we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Velocity Minerals (3 are significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

