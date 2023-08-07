Velocity Modern Classics Reveals K5 Chevy Blazer Restomod

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Florida-based custom vehicle specialists, Velocity Modern Classics, has pulled the wraps off its new K5 Chevy Blazer restomod, injecting the classic 1969-1972 model with contemporary flair. With the order books open, fans of the iconic SUV are in for a treat.

Modernizing a Classic

Preserving the vintage appeal of the K5 Chevy Blazer, the Velocity restomod build brings new life with modern upgrades. The exterior boasts traditional lines, complemented by contemporary elements like Glasurit paint, LED lighting, an eye-catching custom chrome grille, and matching chrome bumpers.

The vehicle stands on 18-inch aluminum wheels shod in 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires. For ease of access, AMP Research PowerStep retractable running boards are also included. Additional customization options include an exterior billet package, color-matched headliner, OEM-style hard top, and upgraded belt line trim.

Refined Interior

Inside, the Blazer features hand-crafted color-matched upholstery. Comfort is at the forefront with Procar bucket seats offering heating or ventilation, available in vinyl or leather. Adding a bit of flair, a six-point roll cage and safari top lend an adventurous spirit.

Modern infotainment blends seamlessly with the vintage aesthetics, featuring smartphone integration and sleek Dakota Digital instrumentation.

Performance Revamp

Under the hood, the restomod comes alive with the naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 LT1 engine, the same found in the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro and C7-generation Chevy Corvette, churning out a robust 460 horsepower. Coupled with a GM 10L80 10-speed automatic transmission, this Blazer promises a thrilling ride.

The vehicle's performance credentials are further underscored with a custom-built exhaust and Magnaflow muffler, an Atlas 2 transfer case, Dana 44 front axle, and Dana 60 rear, plus 3.73 gears. The Velocity-exclusive Roadster Shop K5 Chassis, adjustable Fox coilovers, integrated front and rear sway bars, and 11-inch Wilwood disc brakes ensure a composed and engaging drive.

Signature and Heritage Edition Trims

Customers can choose the K5 Chevy Blazer restomod in the Signature Series trim or opt for the Heritage Edition for a more premium experience. The latter adds two-tone paint, paint-matched bumpers, custom carpeting, leather seating with custom stitching, and more.

With a 14-week build time, initial deliveries are set to begin this fall.

