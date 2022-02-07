Velodyne issues warrant for 39.6 million shares to Amazon subsidiary

A Velodyne LiDAR sensor is seen mounted on a self-driving vehicle during a self-racing cars event at Thunderhill Raceway in Willows, California
·1 min read

(Reuters) - A subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc has secured a warrant to acquire 39.6 million shares in Velodyne Lidar Inc, the sensor maker said on Monday, more than doubling its share price in after-market trade.

Shares were up 88% at $7.09, as of 16:35 ET, after gaining as much as 127%.

Velodyne had lost about 80% in value in 2021 amid internal conflict with management as well as the resignation of its former chief executive Anand Gopalan in July.

According to the deal, Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amazon, can exercise the warrant on or before Feb. 4, 2030 at $4.18 per share. Velodyne shares closed Monday at $3.77.

The warrant shares will vest over time based on "discretionary payments" to Velodyne by Amazon of up to $200 million. According to the terms of the deal, Amazon can appoint a board observer when its shareholding crosses 12.3 million shares.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Who Else Thinks They Saw Jesse Plemons Hiding in a "Euphoria" Picture Frame?

    Per usual, the latest episode of HBO Max's "Euphoria" gave viewers a lot to digest, from theories that Rue (Zendaya) will be sex-trafficked by Laurie (Martha Kelly) to Maddy (Alexa Demie) finding out that Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) has been sleeping with her ex-boyfriend Nate (Jacob Elordi). But if you blinked, you may have missed an Easter egg that fans can't stop talking about.

  • Tested: 2022 Audi S3 Is Small, Sporty, Satisfying

    After skipping the 2021 model year, a redesigned S3 arrives for 2022 with more power, a sharper look, and a reworked cabin.

  • Low-Mileage 2018 Porsche 991.2 GT3 Will Have You Looking For A Track

    A street car with the heart of a racer.PCARMARKET is the leading auction site for Porsche vehicles. Our audience is attuned to special Porsches and knows their value. In 1993, German automaker Porsche started down a rabbit hole with the intention of creating the fastest street-legal production 911 they’

  • The electric car charging market could be worth $207.5 billion by 2030. The fate of the dozens of startups racing to tackle the white-hot space could dictate how drivers adopt EVs.

    Dozens of startups are racing to answer questions about electric car charging, like where to charge, how much does it cost, and how long does it take?

  • Take-Two Misses Estimates as Market Awaits News on Next GTA

    (Bloomberg) -- Take-Two Interactive Inc. offered a forecast for revenue in the current quarter that missed analysts’ estimates, sending shares lower as investors await news on timing of the highly anticipated next installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out

  • Dying Light 2's strong start highlights gaming's soaring player counts

    Zombies-and-parkour game Dying Light 2 had a huge launch last week, and one big number shows how big it was: 274,983.Why it matters: That was the new game’s peak concurrent player count on the PC gaming service Steam over the weekend — and the kind of gargantuan audience figures that attest to a gaming market that isn’t slowing down.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOther recent eye-poppers include:Nintendo’s announcement that Pok

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • The Funded: San Jose lidar company Cepton's SPAC merger goes to a vote this week

    Cepton vote comes 10 days after Sunnyvale-based lidar business Quanergy Inc.'s merger was approved. This would be the eighth blank check merger of the past two years for a Bay Area lidar company.

  • Oil Drops After Scorching Rally as Markets Eye Iran Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped to trade near $91 a barrel, pausing a rally that’s propelled crude to its highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapFutures in New York fell 1.1% on Monday after rallying for

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel Is Exiting Facebook Parent’s Board, Reportedly to Focus on Electing Pro-Trump Candidates

    Tech venture capitalist and right-wing booster Peter Thiel, after 17 years on the board of Facebook — now Meta Platforms — will step down as director of the internet giant. Thiel joined Meta’s board in April 2005, after he had invested $500,000 in the then-fledgling Facebook startup. He’ll continue to serve as a director until […]

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • 4 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    Once you've got a decent chunk of money, compounding does much of the hard work to help your nest egg grow. It's large enough that compounding can actually add significant amounts to your balance, while being small enough to potentially reach it fairly early in your career. With that in mind, these four ways to grow $100,000 into $1 million for your retirement savings can help you get through that time period where compounding really starts to do the hard work on your behalf.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • Amazon Prime Memberships Will Soon Cost $139 a Year. Here Are 5 Ways to Get a Discount

    An Amazon Prime membership will soon cost more. Here are some ways to save money on the cost of a membership.

  • These 3 REITs Pay You Each Month

    Stocks that pay dividends are a natural consideration for investors interested in building wealth over the years and for people in retirement focused on living on their investments. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can fill both those bills. Here are three to consider: Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD).

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.