Velodyne Lidar CEO to step down

FILE PHOTO: A Velodyne Lidar unit is seen on Camello, an autonomous grocery delivery robot, in Singapore
(Reuters) -Sensor maker Velodyne Lidar Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Anand Gopalan will step down at the end of the month, a little over a year after he took the helm at the company.

Velodyne said it has created an office of the Chief Executive (OCE), comprising several members of the senior leadership team, to lead the company while the search for a successor was on.

The exit comes months after the company removed founder David Hall as chairman and wife Marta Thoma Hall as marketing chief on grounds of lack of honesty, a charge Marta said the couple was not allowed to rebut in a board meeting she described as an "ambush". (https://reut.rs/3xTukB2)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shinjini Ganguli)

