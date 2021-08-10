Velodyne Stock Could More Than Triple From Here, Says Oppenheimer

TipRanks
·2 min read

Wall Street analysts often tell investors to shut out near-term noise and focus on a stock’s long-term prospects instead. It’s a piece of advice reiterated by Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch following Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) latest quarterly results.

“While VLDR's 2Q21 results were below expectations,” the 5-star analyst said, “We believe the company continues to progress on setting the foundation of long-term growth and technology leadership.”

Revenue in the quarter hit $13.6 million, not only down by 52.1% from the same period last year, but also missing the estimates by $3.75 million. Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.18 also missed the Street’s call by $0.03. The company stuck to its full year 2021 guidance for total sales between $77 and $94 million. The Street expects $85.1 million.

Despite the misses, Rusch sees much to be buoyed about and notes the list of signed and awarded contracts in Q2 grew from 29 to 34, which keeps on track the potential for total revenue to reach $1 billion by 2025.

“While ADAS wins appear further out (2026 ramp),” Rusch noted, “Nearer-term adoption among industrial customers has accelerated, diversifying VLDR's customer base.” Expanded agreements with current customers covering manifold applications, such as warehouse/logistics and last mile delivery are also “encouraging.”

During the quarter, Velodyne shipped 3,800 sensor units, and as the company guided for more than 3,800 a quarter in the year’s second half, Rusch believes the product gross margin expansion will “continue to improve sequentially.”

Velodyne shares have taken a hammering in 2021, down by a value obliterating 64%. Yet, Rusch is highly confident the stock can provide big returns for investors.

“We will be watching COVID headwinds on its contract manufacturer relationships, but remain constructive on shares due to its IP, manufacturing, and customer position,” the analyst summed up.

To this end, Rusch rates VLDR an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $30 price target. Investors could be sitting on gains of 262%, should Rusch’s forecast play out over the coming months. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here)

The rest of the Street’s projections for VLDR indicate a split between the believers and the fence sitters. The stock’s Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on an even 3 Buys and 3 Holds. However, the bulls appear in the driving seat; going by the $14.83 average price target, shares will be changing hands for 79% premium, a year from now. (See VLDR stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • Technical Assessment: Bullish in the Intermediate-Term

    Year-to-date sector leadership remains with the rotation favorites of early 2021. With the long bond spiking from 0.9% at year-end 2020 to 1.75% by the end of the first quarter, growth favorites retreated. But investors wanted to remain invested in equities in a reopening economy, and rotational favorites filled the void.

  • What's Next for Bitcoin After Reaching 3-Month High of $46K

    Bitcoin is on a tear, rising 7% for the day as it charged toward a three-month high of $46,000, with new data revealing market sentiment is gradually building. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Bluebird Stock Crashes To 7-Year Low After FDA Pauses Gene Therapy Test

    Bluebird Bio said Monday the FDA paused one of its gene therapy studies due to safety concerns, and BLUE stock collapsed.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Inks Labor Deal With United Autoworkers

    Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) agreement with UAW enables it to maintain its competitive cost structure in flat-rolled steel compared with any of its peers, union or non-union.

  • Plug Power: A Sure Winner in the Hydrogen Industry

    The global leader in hydrogen fuel cell system technologies is poised to rebound significantly

  • Flash Crash Shows Why It’s Tough to Be Bullish on Gold Right Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold’s swift drop to the lowest since March has highlighted a tough truth for the precious metal -- there’s a growing list of reasons to be gloomy.While Monday’s flash crash was exaggerated by a combination of technical factors and poor liquidity, the initial trigger remains true -- strong U.S. jobs data showed the world’s largest economy is well on its way to recovery. That sets the stage for the tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve, potentially removing one of the key dri

  • Charles Woodson inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

    Former Packers DB Charles Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

  • Asian stocks follow Wall Street up as virus curbs tightened

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Monday after China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Sydney advanced. On Friday, Wall Street ended at a new high after a government report showed the U.S. job market improving.

  • Does Vaccine-Passport Court Ruling Make Norwegian Cruise Line Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Chart Show

    Norwegian Cruise Line shares uptrend as the company asks the CDC to OK U.S. cruises. But is NCLH stock a buy? Here's what its stock chart shows.

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • Will IDEANOMICS INC (IDEX) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know

    IDEANOMICS INC (IDEX) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.

  • Analyst Report: Devon Energy Corp.

    Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in oil and gas exploration, production and property acquisitions. Based in Oklahoma City, Devon is among the largest U.S.-based independent oil and gas producers and is included in the S&P 500 index. The company's operations are focused onshore in the United States and Canada.

  • On Semiconductor Is a Buy, Traders Should Add to Longs

    For his final "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Thursday evening, Jim Cramer checked in with Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of On Semiconductor , the chipmaker. El-Khoury said that On Semiconductor is working around the clock in order to meet the demand for chips, especially in the automotive sector. When asked about adding more capacity, El-Khoury said there is an 18-to-24-month latency period for new product development, and On Semiconductor is only looking for long-term commitments from their customers.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • You're 60 Percent Less Likely to Get Sick From the Delta Variant If You Do This

    As the Delta variant dominates countries across the globe, we're learning more and more about how this iteration of COVID is unlike any we've seen before. According to recent research, Delta is not only nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, but it may also cause more severe illness in those infected. Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself from this highly infectious and now dominant variant—including one method based on new research that's been found to be up to 60 percent eff

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy After July Sales More Than Double?

    Nio stock is on the mend after a sharp sell-off. The China EV startup more than doubled Q2 sales year over year, and July sales as well.

  • PUBG Maker Krafton Tumbles After Raising $3.8 Billion in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Krafton Inc., creator of hit video game PUBG: Battlegrounds, dropped in its debut Tuesday after raising $3.8 billion in South Korea’s largest initial public offering in over a decade.Shares of Krafton fell as much as 20% before trading at 13.5% lower at 10:48 a.m. in Seoul, giving it a market valuation of around 21.1 trillion won ($18.4 billion). The Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed firm already cut its targeted offering by more than 1 trillion won following concern over its valuation

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.