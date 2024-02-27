Venango County-based credit union looks to expand in Crawford County

Feb. 27—Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union is looking to expand by adding a branch in Titusville.

The Franklin-based credit union has applied with state authorities to establish a new location, according to a legal advertisement in Monday's edition of The Meadville Tribune.

The proposed location for the new branch is 206 S. Martin St., Titusville, immediately north of SouthWoods Assisted Living.

The credit union, which has branches in Franklin and Oil City, hopes to receive a letter of authority allowing it to proceed from Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities.

The proposed location is the former site of The Medicine Shoppe, according to online county records. The pharmacy closed last June when owner Clyde Willey, who is listed as the property owner in county records, announced his retirement in a social media post.