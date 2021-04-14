Venango County couple charged with Fair Housing Act violation

Keith Gushard, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
Apr. 14—The U.S. Department of Justice has charged a Venango County couple with sexual harassment and retaliation against a former rental tenant in violation of the Fair Housing Act.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Erie against Allen Woodcock and Heidi Moon Woodcock of Cooperstown. The Woodcocks are owners and managers of at least seven rental properties in the Oil City area.

The suit alleges Allen Woodcock sexually harassed a female tenant April 20, 2019, inside an Oil City home the Woodcocks own. He had entered the home the woman was renting to perform maintenance, the suit states.

According to the suit, Allen Woodcock touched the tenant's body without her consent and forcibly tried to kiss her. The Woodcocks then evicted the tenant after she reported Woodcock's alleged harassment to the couple, according to the suit.

The tenant subsequently filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in June 2019 alleging discrimination against her. After HUD investigated the complaint, it issued a charge of discrimination against the Woodcocks on the basis of sex and the matter was referred to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages to compensate the alleged victim and a court order barring future discrimination by the Woodcocks.

The Department of Justice Civil Rights Division enforces the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability and familial status.

The Department of Justice's Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative is led by its Civil Rights Division, in coordination with U.S. attorney's offices across the country. The initiative is to address sexual harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance workers, loan officers, or other people who have control over housing.

Since launching the initiative in October 2017, the department has filed 21 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment in housing, according to news release.

Individuals who believe they have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination at rental dwellings owned or managed by Allen and Heidi Woodcock, or who have other information that may be relevant to this case, are asked to contact the Justice Department's Housing Discrimination Tip Line, toll-free, at (800) 896-7743; email the department at fairhousing@usdoj.gov; or submit a report online.

Individuals also may report sexual harassment and other forms of housing discrimination by contacting HUD, toll-free, at (800) 669-9777 or by filing a HUD complaint online.

Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

    Civil servant allowed to join Greensill while working in Whitehall Lord Frost to hold Brussels talks over NI trade tensions Cameron-Greensill lobbying scandal: the facts, explained Coronavirus latest news: EU Commission 'not to renew' AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson contracts Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has suggested that some of the "boundaries" between civil servants and business have not been "properly understood" during a fiery clash in PMQs over lobbying. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used all of his questions to tackle the Prime Minister over the recent revelations emerging over the Greensill scandal, including asking if he believed "that the current lobbying rules are fit for purpose?" Mr Johnson responded: "I indeed share the widespread concern about some of the stuff that we're reading at the moment and I know that the Cabinet Secretary shares my concern as well.... When I look at the accounts I'm reading to date it's not clear that those boundaries had been properly understood and I've asked for a proper independent review of the arrangements that we have to be conducted by Nigel Boardman and he will be reporting in June." Speaking during a subsequent debate in which Labour is trying to force a second, Parliament-led inquiry, the constitution minister, echoed his comments. Chloe Smith said: "We are concerned about some of what has emerged in recent weeks". Last night the Prime Minister expanded the review into lobbying to hunt for civil servants with second jobs, after further revelations that one of Britain’s most senior civil servants worked as an adviser to the finance firm Greensill. Follow the latest updates below.