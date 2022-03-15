Venango County DA rules self-defense in fatal shooting; victim's family had claimed bias

FRANKLIN — Authorities investigating the fatal shooting of an Allegheny County man at a rural Venango County camp on the early morning of Dec. 12 said an armed confrontation between two friends led to the firing of multiple bullets that killed one of them, 29-year-old Peter Bernardo Spencer.

The Venango County district attorney on Tuesday said he determined the killing of Spencer was a justifiable homicide due to self-defense and that no charges would be filed against the shooter.

The announcement ended a months-long probe in which Spencer’s family and others urged investigators to determine whether the killing was racially motivated. Spencer was a Jamaican immigrant.

His family described the killing as a "modern-day lynching" and faulted the Pennsylvania State Police and the Venango County coroner over the investigation.

On Tuesday, the Venango County district attorney, D. Shawn White, said there was no evidence that Spencer, who was living in Pittsburgh, was lured to the camp or that he was killed during a hunting incident. The investigative report found there was also no evidence of racial bias on the part of the suspect, White said at a news conference.

"This is my call. I believe it's the right one," White said. "I appreciate law enforcement. I believe they've done their due diligence."

White detailed what investigators said preceded the shooting.

According to the investigation, the shooting suspect and witnesses described how Spencer had earlier fired numerous gunshots from an AK-47 into the air; how he had called himself "a god" while demanding others to gather more firewood at the camp; and how he had pointed the rifle at two witnesses while taking their vehicles' keys and ordering them to the ground. Investigators said alcohol, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms were present at the camp.

The man who shot Spencer, identified by authorities only as a 25-year-old Mercer man, told state troopers that Spencer pointed the assault rifle in his face and made a statement that he would "shoot up the place" before the man said he drew his 9 mm pistol and fired it at Spencer, investigators said on Tuesday.

Story continues

White said that after reviewing all of the evidence, including witness statements, ballistic evidence and the autopsy performed on Spencer, he determined the shooting to be justified by way of self-defense or defense of others in accordance with Pennsylvania's "castle doctrine," and no criminal charges would be filed against the shooter in Spencer's death.

The state police investigated along with its Heritage Affairs Section, whose responsibilities include preventing and responding to bias-related crimes and hate crime. White said other agencies involved in the probe included the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and the FBI.

The shooting

Spencer was killed on Dec. 12 at a location in the 200 block of Carls Road in Rockland Township, southeast of Franklin in Venango County. State police initially reported that Spencer was found dead in the front yard when troopers arrived at the property to investigate a report of a shooting that happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 2:26 a.m.

Investigators initially said there was a gathering at the Carls Road property and that alcohol and "gunplay" were involved. One person, a 25-year-old male, was detained, according to state police.

First report: Man dead following incident in Venango County

In updated information released in late December, state police officials said the 25-year-old man and three other people were detained and questioned but were released pending further investigation following consultation with the Venango County District Attorney's Office.

Officials also reported in late December that multiple firearms, ballistic evidence and controlled substances were seized from the property.

More: State police release more details as probe ongoing in Pittsburgh man's killing in Venango County

According to information outlined by White on Tuesday, the man from Mercer who shot Spencer had invited Spencer and others to the camp of the man's family in Venango County, along the Allegheny River near Emlenton.

The Mercer man said he and Spencer had been friends for years and had been at the homes of each other's families, White said. Three other people — a man from Ohio and a male and a woman from New Castle — also were present at the outing, White said.

Witnesses told investigators the group spent the day off-roading before returning to the camp, where they drank and where three of them smoked marijuana and ultimately used psychedelic mushrooms.

According to the report released by White, Spencer said he wanted to build up the camp fire more, and as the shooter and another person collected firewood, Spencer brought out his AK-47 and fired some shots into the air. The witnesses said Spencer kept getting louder and started proclaiming that he was "a god," and he fired off more gunshots while demanding that the others gather more wood, White said.

One of the witnesses went to his car. Spencer stopped him and demanded the witness' car keys and phone, telling him, "You're not going anywhere," according to the report. The witness was ordered to the ground at gunpoint.

At that point, according to the report, the accused shooter grabbed his 9 mm pistol from a nearby picnic table and placed it in his waistband.

Investigators wrote in the report that another witness got into what was described as his bus in an attempt to leave, but after starting the bus Spencer told the witness to give him his keys and the witness remained on the floor of the bus from that point.

Spencer then became extremely angry that the others refused to follow his instructions to gather wood and started swearing at the Mercer man and pointing the AK-47 into his face, according to the report. Investigators wrote that Spencer also started demanding to know where the female in the group had gone, according to the report. The Mercer man said he tried to calm Spencer, but Spencer repeatedly demanded to know where the girl was and stated he would "shoot up the place if (he) needed to," according to the report.

The Mercer man told investigators Spencer pushed him out in front of him. The Mercer man believed that Spencer intended to kill all of them, and he turned around, drew his pistol with the AK-47 pointed at him and fired all of the rounds in his pistol at Spencer, according to the report.

Spencer was shot nine times, according to White. He said the location and trajectory of the wounds were consistent with the Mercer man's statements and support that Spencer was initially facing the man when the shooting began.

Collecting the evidence

All of the ballistics evidence collected showed that gunshots were fired during the incident only from the Mercer man's 9 mm gun and from the AK-47. Other guns were on the property but none were fired during the incident, according to White.

State police troopers who processed the scene collected 31 AK-47 cartridge casings and 11 9 mm casings. Troopers also collected 29 undischarged cartridges with the AK-47, a Diamondback AR-15 rifle which investigators said Spencer also brought to the camp, and an AR-15 magazine containing 29 undischarged cartridges that was found in Spencer's front pants pocket, according to the report.

State police processed the two guns Spencer brought to the camp. The AK-47 had an obliterated serial number and was illegal to possess, and the AR-15 had been purchased by Spencer's fiancée, according to investigators.

Investigators wrote in the report that, prior to the Dec. 12 shooting, Spencer and his fiancée were under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regarding the illegal acquisition and disposition of those firearms and others.

Members of Spencer's family were notified about the investigation's results and the determination that no charges would be filed prior to Tuesday afternoon's news conference, said state police Cpl. Aaron Allen, the agency's Heritage Affairs liaison officer.

Capt. Kirk Reese, commander of state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, offered his condolences to members of Spencer's family in his remarks on Tuesday.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Venango DA: No charges in December fatal shooting of Pittsburgh man at camp