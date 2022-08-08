Venango County man fatally shot by state police after weekend standoff

Aug. 8—ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Venango County — A 59-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday morning by a trooper when he exited his residence and pointed a handgun toward police following a standoff that lasted nearly nine hours, according to a statement from Pennsylvania State Police.

Douglas Stanton was declared dead at the scene of the incident, police said. Stanton lived on the 400 block of Main Street in Rouseville, about 5 miles south of Titusville.

When Stanton, armed with a handgun, emerged from his residence at approximately 8:30 a.m. and pointed the gun in the direction of troopers, according to the police statement, "a trooper discharged his firearm and the Victim was struck."

The police statement provided no additional details on the nature of Stanton's injury.

The incident began when a relative of Stanton contacted state police at Franklin around 11 p.m. Friday and reported that Stanton had made repeated threats of suicide over the course of the afternoon, according to state police. The relative also told police that Stanton had threatened to shoot any police officers who arrived at his house. After a warrant for involuntary commitment due to mental illness was obtained, troopers arrived at Stanton's home around 11:47 p.m.

Stanton allegedly responded to police attempts to contact him by refusing to come outside and by taunting the state troopers, according to police. At around 3 a.m. Saturday, nearby residences were evacuated and a search warrant for Stanton's home was obtained.

The standoff continued until the armed Stanton exited the residence at about 8:30 a.m.

The Venango County District Attorney's Office is overseeing the investigation into the shooting.

