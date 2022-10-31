Venango man charged with homicide after hunting dispute

A man is in custody after state police say he shot another man during a hunting dispute.

David Charles Heathcote of 716 Big Bend Road, Emlenton, is charged with criminal homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Robert Cy Wingard at Heathcote’s residence Saturday.

According to a report, Heathcote called state police and told them he shot Wingard after they argued about hunting. Heathcote said Wingard said he was going to shoot Heathcote’s daughter, so he shot him.

Wingard died at the scene.

Heathcote was denied bail. He is in the Venango County Jail.

TRENDING NOW:

2 teenagers facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work 4 killed, including 3 high school football players, in northwest Georgia crash VIDEO:AAA reminds Pittsburgh families to stay safe on Halloween DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts