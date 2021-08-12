Venango man faces trial on several drug charges

Aug. 12—A 19-year-old Venango man is headed to trial on multiple drug charges after a late-night traffic stop in March led to the discovery of fentanyl, cocaine and other items, according to police.

Randie Shawn Bucklew Jr. waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday.

Bucklew faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver as well as two misdemeanor charges and a traffic violation.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers stopped Bucklew's 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee at 12:35 a.m. March 19 on Pine Street near the intersection with Grove Street for an alleged failure to display a valid registration sticker, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

After obtaining Bucklew's consent to search him for weapons, one trooper found a spoon, which Bucklew identified as drug paraphernalia, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case. Bucklew told the troopers he also had a hypodermic needle, according to the affidavit.

A search of Bucklew's wallet led to the discovery of powdery gray substance folded into a piece of paper, according to the affidavit. Bucklew allegedly told the troopers the substance was approximately a half-gram of heroin. A search of the vehicle then led to a digital scale, another spoon with suspected narcotic residue, two needles and two cellphones, troopers reported.

After Bucklew was transported to the Meadville barracks, another search revealed a second folded piece of paper containing a powdery substance inside an empty cigarette pack. A third folded paper with a similar substance and a plastic baggie with a rock-like substance were found in Bucklew's pants, according to the affidavit.

Bucklew told troopers that prior to being stopped he had planned to sell a gram of what he believed to be heroin to someone in the city and added that he charges $80 for a half-gram and $140 to $160 for a gram of heroin, according to the affidavit.

Testing by the Pennsylvania State Police Erie Regional Laboratory later identified the powdery substance in the three folded papers as 1.4 grams of fentanyl and the rock-like substance as a form of cocaine weighing 0.29 grams, according to police.

In addition to the felony possession charge, Bucklew faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.

Bucklew remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. The bail amount was lowered from $35,000 at the preliminary hearing. A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

