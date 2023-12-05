Venango Township supervisors table vote on proposed solar farm until January

WATTSBURG — Venango Township supervisors have delayed their vote on a proposed solar farm.

Supervisors voted 3-0 Monday night to table their scheduled vote on Wilson Solar's request to build a 902-acre solar farm on the former Erie County Airport property and neighboring land.

Supervisors now plan to vote in January on the company's conditional use application for construction.

The vote on the application was tabled because Wilson Solar requested more time to respond to Venango Township Planning Commission's Nov. 7 recommendation that supervisors reject its application. The company said that it did not receive the planning commission decision until Nov. 17, Supervisor Dean Curtis said.

"They asked for an extension, and they have the right to do so," township solicitor Anthony Angelone said. "A judge could easily overturn (the township's) decision if they don't have their due process rights."

Wilson Solar has until Dec. 27 to respond to the planning commission recommendation.

This is a breaking story. Return to GoErie.com for more details.

