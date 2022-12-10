Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. Having said that, after a brief look, Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Venator Materials:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.006 = US$10m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$489m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Venator Materials has an ROCE of 0.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Venator Materials' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Venator Materials here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Venator Materials' historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 0.6% we see today. On top of that, the business is utilizing 24% less capital within its operations. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

What We Can Learn From Venator Materials' ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 98% in the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Venator Materials does come with some risks though, we found 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are concerning...

