Vendor applications open for Kingsport Farmers Market

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Vendor applications for the Kingsport Farmers Market 2024 season opened on Monday.

The City of Kingsport asks vendors to review the Vendor Handbook on the Kingsport Farmers Market website. The handbook lists the policies including what type of vendors are eligible to sell and what kind of documentation is needed.

Online applications can be found on the market’s website and paper copies are available at Kingsport City Hall or the Kingsport Carousel. Every vendor must reapply each season.

The 2024 season will begin on Saturday, April 27.

