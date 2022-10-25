Vendor outreach event to expand local business partnerships in Montgomery County

Montgomery County will hold a vendor outreach event on Wednesday, October 26th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Business Solutions Center.

The outreach event intends to “expand partnerships with local businesses and to educate companies on the process for doing business with the county,” a spokesperson told News Center 7. Local businesses will learn how to register as a county vendor as well as participate in bidding opportunities.

The vendor outreach event will also give “potential businesses the opportunity to network with directors from our departments like Environmental Services, Facilities, Human Services, [and] Job and Family Services,” the spokesperson said.

And, while the county is spending taxpayer dollars for this event, Commission President Carolyn Rice said a “goal of ours is to work with local businesses. That way, we are reinvesting taxpayer dollars into the local economy.”

“It’s important for those leading the county to meet the contractors, companies, and entrepreneurs helping us execute the many services we provide our residents,” said Kyle Kolopanis, Director of Purchasing for Montgomery County.

No registration is required for this event.

If you have any questions, you can call (937) 225-4699.















