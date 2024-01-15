New vendors joining Downtown Exchange; OshKosh and Ashley Furniture file for permits

ZANESVILLE − The Downtown Exchange recently announced the addition of two eateries via its Facebook page — Gypsy Pizza and Zane's Bites, which will offer burgers and wings. Gypsy Pizza's grand opening was scheduled for Saturday, while an opening dates for Zane's Bites has not been announced. These food vendors will replace Hot Mess and Pizzeria 1810, which recently closed.

The Downtown Exchange also offers several other food vendors, co-working spaces and conference rooms.

Here is a look at some of the recent permits filed with the Mid-East Ohio Building Department:

Buckeye Apparel, 2940 Maysville Pike, filed a building permit in December for an addition and renovation. The company offers screen printing, embroidery, digital printing and custom design work for clothing, banners, stickers and wraps.

The Downtown Exchange is food hall, with food vendors from various backgrounds. It also has the DTX WRX, a large meeting, co-working and collaboration area that are available for rent on a daily and monthly basis.

Park National Bank filed a permit to renovate its Market Street location on Dec. 7. In October, the bank said it will consolidate its employees from the Fifth Street and Market Street buildings into the Market Street location, as the two are only half a mile apart. The Fifth Street branch will close on March 8.

Honey Bear Daycare will be opening soon at 175 Main St. in Duncan Falls according to its Facebook page. It filed with the Mid-East Building Department on Dec. 5.

Carter’s/OshKosh filed for building alterations at 3849 Gorsky Drive on Nov. 29. This is the address of the former Sleep Outfitters store in the Northpointe Retail Center. There was no information about a Zanesville location on the company's website.

Ashley Furniture filed for a signage permit at 210 El Camino Drive on Nov. 1. This is where Coconis Floor Covering was previously housed. There was no information about a Zanesville location on the company’s website.

