Vendors racing to get ready for Minnesota State Fair

Sega Sammy has completed its purchase of ‘Angry Birds’ developer Rovio, officially plunking down a cool $776 million to acquire the company. The deal was first floated back in April, but both companies had to jump through some finalization and regulatory hoops. Sega’s hoping the purchase will give them a stronger foothold in the mobile space, despite the golden days of ‘Angry Birds’ fandom passing almost 15 years ago.