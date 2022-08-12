Veneta Elementary employee charged with child sexual abuse for posting child pornography

Prosecutors say a Fern Ridge School District employee used the internet to send child pornography "numerous" times and also created and uploaded pornographic content of children.

Kelsey Boren, a 31-year-old Veneta resident, was arraigned Friday on two first-degree counts of encouraging child sexual abuse and one count of using a child in a display of sexually explicit content.

County detectives received information Thursday from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force indicating Boren had been uploading child pornography to the internet, according to a release from the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives served a search warrant at 8 p.m. the same day they received the tip for Boren's home in Veneta and her travel trailer, according to court documents.

The press release and a probable cause affidavit say detectives and deputies discovered evidence Boren has "utilized the internet on numerous occasions to distribute and exchange pornographic images of children" and "engaged in creating child pornography and uploaded it to the internet."

Boren is an instructional assistant at Veneta Elementary, court documents say. Police have not identified any children Boren interacted with through her jobs as victims at this point, according to the press release.

Police said Fern Ridge School District is "aware of the allegations and is cooperating with investigators."

People with information about the case or other potential victims can contact Lane County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.

