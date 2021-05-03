Venezuela to begin clinical trials of Cuba's Abdala vaccine candidate

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Caracas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela this month will begin clinical trials of the Cuban coronavirus vaccine candidate Abdala, and plans to produce enough doses locally to vaccinate 4 million people, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said on Monday.

Cuba in March approved late-stage trials of Abdala, named after a poem by the 19th-century Cuban independence hero Jose Marti. The trials are to be completed in July and the first results published in August, according Cuban to state media.

"We will be starting a clinical study with this vaccine, but simultaneously, adapting our national vaccine laboratory to produce, if all goes well as we hope, doses for 4 million people," Alvarado told Venezuelan state television.

Alvarado spoke at Venezuela's main airport, where he announced that the country had received another 50,000 Russian Sputnik V vaccines.

Venezuela has now received a total of 1.48 million doses coronavirus vaccine doses, he said.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro expects to begin receiving vaccines from the global COVAX vaccine program by July, he added, without saying which vaccines would be arriving.

Venezuela in March said it would not allow the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of blood clotting.

COVAX said in February that it had set aside up to 2.4 million AstraZeneca doses for Venezuela.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Italy reports 256 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 5,948 new cases

    Italy reported 256 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 144 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,948 from 9,148. Italy has registered 121,433 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,490 from a previous 2,524.

  • Media sues to break secrecy, after NC deputies, nurse charged in jail inmate’s death

    John Neville, a 56-year-old Greensboro man died after being held on his stomach with his hands cuffed behind his back and his ankles lifted to his wrists.

  • In Minneapolis, healing after Chauvin conviction, 'I hope that the world is watching us'

    Derek Chauvin is going to prison. George Floyd is still dead. The systems that contributed to his death remain. There is much work to do in America.

  • 'Antique Roadshow' flips the script with celebrity editions

    Chef, cookbook author and TV host Carla Hall has always wondered about an antique wooden highchair her family has long cherished. Hall was one of several celebrity guests on four new special episodes of “Antiques Roadshow” that were filmed during the pandemic. Instead of people — and their would-be treasures — coming to meet the appraisers in a big hall, the appraisers went to the people.

  • Yellen says Biden’s gradual spending plan won’t fuel inflation

    President Joe Biden’s massive proposed spending on infrastructure, families and education will not fuel inflation because the plans would be phased in gradually over 10 years, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday.

  • Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan: Images of destruction after border clashes

    At least 46 people were killed while homes, schools and checkpoints were destroyed in the dispute.

  • Apple faces down 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games in major antitrust trial

    (Reuters) -Attorneys for "Fortnite" creator Epic Games and Apple Inc will make opening arguments Monday at an antitrust trial whose ultimate outcome could affect Apple's fast-growing App Store business. The lawsuit, which Epic brought last year in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, centers on two of Apple practices that have become cornerstones of its business: Apple's requirement that virtually all third-party software for the world's 1 billion iPhones be distributed through its App Store, and the requirement that developers use Apple's in-app purchase system, which charges commissions of up to 30%. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers will preside over the three-week trial in a courtroom in Oakland, California.

  • Lukaku celebrates with Inter fans after 'best year of career'

    Belgian international forward Romelu Lukaku took to the streets of Milan to celebrate with Inter fans on Sunday after capping "the best year" of his career with the Serie A title.

  • 5 things Western investors misunderstand about China

    No investor can afford to ignore the factors driving China’s long-term growth.

  • Cafes, restaurants reopen in Greece for outdoor service

    Cafes and restaurants reopened in Greece on Monday for sit-down service for the first time in nearly six months, as the country began easing coronavirus-related restrictions with a view to opening the vital tourism industry in the summer. Cafes, restaurants and bars, which had been shut to all but takeout and delivery services when lockdown-type measures were imposed in early November, reopened for outdoor seated service only. The reopening comes on a national holiday, the day after Orthodox Easter, and many people took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather to head to sidewalk cafes.

  • iOS code hints at lossless Apple Music streaming

    Recent iOS code has hinted at a high-quality Apple Music service with lossless audio.

  • Germany cancels Oktoberfest for 2nd year over virus fears

    Bavarian officials on Monday canceled Oktoberfest festivities for a second year in a row due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, saying there are too many risks in hosting the celebrations — which bring in visitors from around the world — during a global pandemic. Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder said it was with “heavy hearts” that they decided to call off the festival for which the state is known globally, but that with coronavirus numbers still stubbornly high and German hospitals already struggling, it had to be done. “Oktoberfest will be held again, and will be big again,” he pledged.

  • Russia turns to China to make Sputnik shots to meet demand

    Russia is turning to multiple Chinese firms to manufacture the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in an effort to speed up production as demand soars for its shot. Russia has announced three deals totaling 260 million doses with Chinese vaccine companies in recent weeks. It's a decision that could mean quicker access to a shot for countries in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa that have ordered Russia's vaccine, as the U.S. and the European Union focus mainly on domestic vaccination needs.

  • Venezuela triples wages but still not enough to buy food

    Venezuela nearly tripled its minimum wage Saturday but inflation is so outrageous that that amount of money will not even buy a kilo of meat.

  • Busy bees in Colombia get respite in bamboo hotels

    Solitary bees are enjoying new digs in Barbosa, Colombia, where tiny hotels built by the Aburra Valley Metropolitan Authority provide places to rest and recover after a busy day pollinating. Lovingly built from wood, with acrylic roofs to protect them from rain, the hexagonal structures are filled with a variety of bamboo canes that allow bees of all shapes and sizes to check in for a well-deserved rest. "It's like a hotel because here they're going to have a quiet moment in their room ... before setting off again," said Hector Ivan Valencia, an assistant for the local authority's risk management unit.

  • Black candidate challenges political status quo in Spain

    Two young Senegalese men met on a Europe-bound migrant boat in 2006, a year that saw a record influx of Africans to Spain's Canary Islands. Since then, one died of a heart attack running away from Spanish police and the other is running in a polarized election Tuesday for a seat in Madrid's regional assembly. Serigne Mbaye not only wants to fight what he considers to be “structural racism” against African migrants but also to defy a history of underrepresentation of the Black community and other people of color in Spanish politics.

  • Oregon restores restrictions amid Covid surge boosted by vaccine hesitancy

    ‘As your governor, I chose to save lives,’ says Democrat Brown Worst per capita spread is in rural, Republican Grant county Oregon’s governor, Kate Brown, talks with a first-grader in Portland, Oregon. Photograph: Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Oregon has reimposed restrictions on public gatherings as Covid-19 cases rise again, a reminder that even as 100 millions Americans are now fully vaccinated, states are still seeing localized outbreaks. Fifteen of Oregon’s 36 counties are now considered at “extreme risk” for coronavirus spread. This designation bans indoor dining and significantly reduces capacity at gyms and entertainment venues. “I was presented with data showing two paths Oregon could take,” Governor Kate Brown said on Friday, adding that tightening restrictions would save “hundreds of lives” and prevent as many as 450 hospitalizations in the next three weeks. “As your governor, I chose to save lives,” said Brown, a Democrat. Cases in Oregon have risen 21% in the last week, a fifth week in a row of increases greater than 20%. Importantly, the spread of Covid-19 in Oregon is still not as severe as in other parts of the country. Oregon has half the per-capita rate of cases of Michigan, which remains the worst-affected US state. New Jersey, Delaware, Puerto Rico, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Maine and Colorado follow behind Michigan. Nationally, the seven-day average of new cases has fallen from a peak of 254,000 in mid-January to just over 50,000. Brown’s decision places more pressure on the hospitality industry in particular, which has only recently begun to move toward recovery as people feel comfortable leaving home. However, a sense of relief washing across the US may also play a role in Oregon’s rising cases. “We are looking at multiple factors contributing to this surge,” Chunhuei Chi, director of Oregon State University Center for Global Health, told the Los Angeles Times, “including variants and people relaxing their guard because of pandemic fatigue and a sense of security or hope from vaccinations.” Officials warned the increase may be partly attributable to variants. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the more contagious B117 variant first identified in the UK is responsible for about 40% of cases in the region. That is lower than in other regions such as the midwest and parts of the south. At the same time, Oregon has seen a major slowdown in daily vaccinations. The state distributed more than 52,000 vaccines in one day in mid-April, but daily inoculations fell to about 34,000 on Friday. The increase in Oregon is driven by working-aged adults, who have proven among the most important and most difficult sections of the population to vaccinate. Nationally, working-aged adults are vaccinated at about half the rate of people older than 50. Unlike the elderly, this group is less susceptible to life-threatening Covid-19, may face difficulties getting time off of work or feel they can afford to wait to get a vaccine. About 40% of adults in Oregon have received at least one shot. The worst per-capita spread in the state is in rural Grant county, where a low vaccination rate has translated to “room to roam” for the virus, a local pharmacist said. Grant county experienced an early slowdown in demand and by the second week in April public health officials there had difficulty distributing doses. Today, just 31% of Grant county has received at least one shot, Oregon Health Authority data shows. Nationally, 42.6% of Americans have received at least one shot, according to the CDC. Also like much of the country, the worst vaccination rates in Oregon tend to correspond with the most Republican counties. In 2020, Grant county voted for Donald Trump by a 57-point margin. Polls have shown Republicans are the most likely group to report they will “definitely not” get a vaccine. “I think the issue is that we have this very fragmented response system to Covid,” Dr Javier Nieto, an epidemiologist at Oregon State University in Corvallis told Bloomberg News. “You have a fragmented response where one county is doing one thing, another county – something else.”

  • Australia's India ban criticised as 'racist' rights breach

    The threat to jail Australian citizens returning home from India has been widely condemned.

  • Oil moves up on signs of a brighter global demand outlook

    Oil futures shift higher Monday, buoyed by signs of a brighter global demand outlook, even as India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, continues to suffer from record COVID-19 cases.

  • With his wife's vision failing, husband goes to beauty school to learn how to do her hair and makeup

    The Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics in Alberta, Canada, welcomed a nontraditional student last week — a 79-year-old man who asked for hair and makeup lessons in order to help his wife of 50 years. The man, who asked to remain anonymous, told the beauty school staff that his wife is losing her eyesight and keeps burning herself with a curling iron. He wanted to start doing her hair, but didn't know where to begin — and was hoping they could give him some tips and tricks. Over the course of an hour, a student used a mannequin to show the man how to use a curling iron, as well as how to apply mascara. Director Carrie Hannah told SWNS that during the lesson, he pulled pictures of his wife out of his wallet and talked about how "beautiful she has always been and how talented she was with skill set of typing over 100 words a minute when she was working." It was "very brave" of him to come in and ask for help, Hannah said, and the team was "touched by his devotion." The man has since returned to the school with his wife to thank everyone, and Hannah said the couple is "impressed with his new professional skills, and her hair is looking great." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutMitt Romney, Republican sphinx