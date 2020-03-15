Venezuela to Cancel More Flights, Announce Quarantine on Sunday

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela will temporarily suspend flights from Panama and the Dominican Republic, essentially cutting off the nation from most of the world, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said Saturday.

Flights from Europe and neighboring Colombia were already suspended earlier this week, narrowing the country’s remaining air connections to about a handful, including Turkey and Cuba.

Rodriguez pleaded with Venezuelans to remain home as eight additional cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country on Saturday, bringing the total to 10. “Help us help you,” Rodriguez said in a televised address from the presidential palace. “If you want to take care of your family, stay home.”

President Nicolas Maduro will announce regional quarantine measures on Sunday, Rodriguez said. Maduro declared a state of emergency on Friday, suspending schools, mass gatherings and requiring subway and commuter train users to wear face masks.

