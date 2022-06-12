Venezuela confirms first case of monkeypox

CARACAS (Reuters) - The Venezuelan government said on Sunday it had recorded its first case of monkeypox in a man who entered the country though its principal airport near Caracas after arriving from Madrid.

Contact tracing is taking place, Health Minister Magaly Gutierrez said on Twitter.

"He was immediately isolated, the pertinent tests were carried out and samples were taken, giving a positive result," the ministry said in a statement.

The government did not confirm the man's age.

Argentina was the first Latin American country to confirm a case of monkeypox.

Spain, the UK and Portugal have recorded the most cases of the usually mild disease outside areas of western and central Africa where it is endemic.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sam Holmes)