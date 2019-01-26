Venezuela crisis: UK, France, Germany and Spain demand president Maduro calls election within eight days

The UK has joined together with France, Germany and Spain in a bid to force new elections in Venezuala, where president Nicolas Maduro is clinging on to power.

Britain backed the European demand with foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt saying it is now clear that Maduro is “not the legitimate leader” of the South American country.

The UK has already thrown its wieght behind opposition leader Juan Guaido, who Downing Street recognised earlier this week as the leader of the country’s “democratically elected” assembly.

The joint European diplomatic push began on Saturday when Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez said in statement: ”The government of Spain gives Nicolas Maduro eight days to call free, transparent and democratic elections.

“If that doesn’t happen, Spain will recognise Juan Guaido as interim president in charge of calling these elections.”

French President Manuel Macron sent a tweet echoing Sanchez’s comments almost simultaneously.

He said: “Unless elections are announced within eight days, we will be ready to recognise [Mr Guaido] as ‘President in charge’ of Venezuela in order to trigger a political process.”

A spokeswoman from the German government tweeted the same message shortly after the comments from Madrid and Paris.

Mr Hunt joined the group on social media, writing: ”After banning opposition candidates, ballot box stuffing and counting irregularities in a deeply flawed election it is clear Nicolas Maduro is not the legitimate leader of Venezuela.”

Earlier in the week the prime minister’s spokesman said: “We fully support the democratically-elected national assembly, with Juan Guaido as its president.”

The United States first declared support for Guaido, with vice president Mike Pence calling Maduro “a dictator with no legitimate claim to power.”

Since then, most Latin American nations and Canada have all said they back the 35-year-old opposition leader. Russia, meanwhile, has vowed to support Maduro and accused the United States of trying to usurp power in Venezuela.

