Venezuela’s dictator celebrates his 10th year in power — as his country plummets to new lows | Opinion

Andres Oppenheimer
·4 min read

As Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro celebrates his 10th year in office this week, a reality check shows that his presidency has been much more disastrous than people think.

Maduro, who took office on March 8, 2013, after the death of his predecessor, Hugo Chávez, has performed an economic miracle in reverse: He has turned what used to be one of Latin America’s richest countries into the poorest one, alongside Haiti.

To see the magnitude of Venezuela’s economic and social collapse, despite the fact that the country has the world’s biggest oil reserves, consider:

Venezuela’s gross domestic product has plummeted from $350 billion in 2013 to $60 billion today, according to the Caracas-based Ecoanalítica economic consulting firm. That’s an almost 83% drop in the country’s economic activity in a decade.

Venezuela’s poverty rate has soared from 40% of the population in 2013 to 94% today, according to the ENCOVI poll of Venezuelan households conducted by the country’s three most respected universities: Andrés Bello Catholic University, Central University and Simón Bolivar University. The poll’s organizers say Venezuela surpassed Haiti in 2020 as Latin America’s poorest country.

Venezuela’s annual inflation rate has risen to nearly 350% this year from 56% in 2013, according to Ecoanalítica. Public servants make $14 a month, one of the lowest wages in the world, the Reuters news service reported earlier this month.

Venezuela’s oil production, which accounts for almost its entire legal foreign income, has plummeted from about 2.5 million barrels a day in 2013 to about 690,000 barrels a day this year, according to Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries figures.

Drug trafficking, illicit oil mining and other illegal activities account for 20% of Venezuela’s gross domestic product, says Transparency Venezuela, an anti-corruption think tank.

More than 8,200 Venezuelans died in extrajudicial killings by Maduro’s death squads between 2015 and 2017, according to Amnesty International. Maduro is under investigation for crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.

More than 7.2 million Venezuelans have fled the country during the past decade, according to United Nations estimates. That’s the biggest mass exodus in Latin America’s history.

Asdrúbal Oliveros, head of Ecoanalítica, told me that, “What has happened in Venezuela over the past 10 years is an unprecedented case of economic destruction. Nothing like this has been seen in any country that has not gone through a civil war or a natural disaster.”

When I compiled these figures, I saw that it’s no wonder Maduro does not allow free elections: He would never win.

His only way of staying in power is through sheer repression, driving millions of unhappy people to leave the country. That leaves him with fewer mouths to feed and allows him to get rid of potential opposition activists. It also allows him to benefit from billions of dollars sent to the country through family remittances from Venezuelans living abroad.

The only way to solve Venezuela’s humanitarian disaster would be an agreement between Maduro and the opposition to hold free elections, which would restore the rule of law and encourage investments, Oliveros told me. But, unfortunately, he said he doesn’t see that happening anytime soon.

I’m pessimistic, too. Maduro has no incentive to negotiate a free election that he would almost certainly lose. On the contrary, recent developments, including friendlier ties with several of his Latin American neighbors, are likely to make him even more reluctant to make democratic concessions.

The left-of-center governments of Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina seem to have quickly forgotten about Maduro’s human-rights atrocities. Colombia’s new President Gustavo Petro recently restored diplomatic and commercial ties with Venezuela and posed for smiling pictures with Maduro.

And Venezuela’s opposition recently committed something akin to political suicide when it dismantled the interim presidency formerly held by Juan Guaidó. The former head of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly was at one point recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

Unless the opposition corrects its mistake and solidly unites behind a single candidate for the 2024 elections, it will be hard for it to re-energize Venezuelan voters and to regain the diplomatic and political support from world democracies.

Barring that, political fatigue, repression and submission will prevail, as has happened in Cuba, and Venezuela will continue going downhill for many years, with more deaths and millions more refugees.

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” TV show on Sundays at 8 pm E.T. on CNN en Español. Twitter: @oppenheimera

Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer

Recommended Stories

  • EW!! Anderson Cooper Taunts Tucker Carlson With Shockingly Vivid Insult

    Try getting this one out of your head.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Question About Fox News 'Truth' Gets Brutally Honest Answers

    The son of the ex-president got some not-so-subtle reminders of the right-wing network's recent history.

  • Josh Hawley thinks you’re too stupid to realize Tucker Carlson is lying to you | Opinion

    The Fox News host hates Donald Trump “passionately.” So why is the Missouri senator defending those ridiculous Jan. 6 video fragments?

  • Ivanka Trump's Latest Legal Move May Signal That She's Done Protecting Donald Trump

    Ever since Donald Trump left the White House, Ivanka Trump has been slowly drifting away from her father and the family business. That sentiment seems very apparent now that she, the former president, and brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are involved in a $250 million fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General […]

  • Michelle Obama Bluntly Fact-Checks One Of Trump's Most Infamous Lies

    The former first lady opens up in a new podcast.

  • Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Propaganda Bomb Was a Giant Dud

    The Fox News pundit is trying to rewrite the history of Jan. 6 — and failing miserably

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders Paves Way for Child Labor Exploitation

    The Arkansas governor isn't the only Republican working to make it easier for companies to employ 14- and 15-year-old kids

  • Tucker’s Jan. 6 Bombshell? Josh Hawley Wasn’t the Only Senator Running

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday aired U.S. Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave to him last month, at one point showing tape of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing from rioters.Yet the clip, which the House Jan. 6 Committee first revealed to the public last July, is “a lie,” according to the Fox News host, because Hawley wasn’t the only member of Congress seen running toward a safe location.Carlson, in a voiceover, complained that “Demo

  • Russia eyes pressure tactics to lure fleeing tech workers home

    RIGA, Latvia - The bank worker logs into work each day around noon - 8 a.m. in Moscow - from his rental in Southeast Asia, where he enjoys tropical greenery, warm, humid air and, most important, more than 2,000 of miles of physical distance from the nearest Russian military enlistment office. His employer, Sberbank, thinks he is home in the Russian capital, thanks to a reprogrammed router blinking in the corner, which always assigns his laptop a Russian IP address to trick the corporate systems.

  • China warns U.S. to stop suppression or risk 'conflict'

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States should change its "distorted" attitude towards China or "conflict and confrontation" will follow, China's foreign minister said on Tuesday, while defending its stance on the war in Ukraine and its close ties with Russia. The U.S. had been engaging in suppression and containment of China rather than engaging in fair, rules-based competition, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told a news conference on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting in Beijing.

  • Michelle Obama said she sobbed uncontrollably for 30 minutes straight after leaving the White House on Trump's inauguration day

    Obama said January 20, 2017, was very "emotional" for her — partly because of the lack of diversity she saw at Trump's inauguration ceremony.

  • How Republicans are reacting to Tucker Carlson's 'off the rails' Jan. 6 stunt

    The Fox News host's decision to broadcast cherry-picked footage of the Capitol riot seems to be backfiring

  • Ukraine Latest: US Spy Chief Sees the Russia Invasion Stymied

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is likely to downgrade its ambitions in Ukraine for the time being to hanging onto territory seized after the start of its invasion, US intelligence chiefs told a Senate committee.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates

  • Studying Ukraine war, China's military minds fret over US missiles, Starlink

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China needs the capability to shoot down low-earth-orbit Starlink satellites and defend tanks and helicopters against shoulder-fired Javelin missiles, according to Chinese military researchers who are studying Russia's struggles in Ukraine in planning for possible conflict with U.S.-led forces in Asia. A Reuters review of almost 100 articles in more than 20 defence journals reveals an effort across China's military-industrial complex to scrutinise the impact of U.S. weapons and technology that could be deployed against Chinese forces in a war over Taiwan. The Chinese-language journals, which also examine Ukrainian sabotage operations, reflect the work of hundreds of researchers across a network of People's Liberation Army (PLA)-linked universities, state-owned weapons manufacturers and military intelligence think-tanks.

  • Student debt relief is ‘unfair,’ Justice Gorsuch? Rich business owners got forgiveness | Opinion

    Is the Supreme Court justice similarly concerned about all the wealthy entrepreneurs, farmers and even members of Congress whose COVID-19 PPP loans were zeroed out?

  • Philippine Coast Guard reports 44 Chinese warships surrounding local island

    Nearly four dozen Chinese warships were spotted near the Philippines’ Pag-asa Island in the province of Palawan over the weekend, worsening tensions in the disputed region of the West Philippine Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported the sighting, writing that one belongs to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, one belongs to the China Coast Guard (CCG) and 42 other ships allegedly posed as fishing vessels but were actually part of the Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM). The PLA Navy and CCG ships were spotted at a distance of 8 nautical miles and 4 nautical miles from Pag-asa, respectively.

  • Prigozhin Hails Ukraine’s Brave Defense of Bakhmut With ‘Shitload’ of Ammo

    CONCORD PRESS SERVICE via ReutersRussia’s shadow army chief appears to be warning the Russian public to temper their expectations for a takeover of Bakhmut after taunting Ukrainian leaders just days earlier about the “pincers closing in” on the embattled city.In a statement through his press service Tuesday, Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted that Russian troops still had up to 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers to fight for control of the city.“It is very difficult to kill 12-20 thousand Ukrainian soldiers by t

  • GOP Senator Recalls 'Bizarre' Voicemail Rudy Giuliani Left Him By Accident

    "I barely even understood what he was saying," Alaska Republican Dan Sullivan said of the former Trump attorney's Jan. 6, 2021, message.

  • Twisted Russian Execution Video Shows Hero’s Last Words: Glory to Ukraine!

    via TelegramA Ukrainian soldier who was filmed by Russian troops being executed by firing squad had been missing since early February, Ukrainian authorities revealed Tuesday.Timofei Shadura was seen in a video circulated by Russian propagandists earlier this week. Upon being told he was being filmed, Shadura appeared ready to meet his fate—he stood and faced his executioners, and, taking one last drag from a cigarette, said, “Glory to Ukraine!”His killers, who were all out of view of the camera,

  • Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss Torches 'Local Mussolini' Ron DeSantis

    The author highlighted the "scariest thing of all" about the potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate.